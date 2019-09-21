GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 5 5 0 0 18 3 15
Rangers 5 4 0 1 12 5 12
Aberdeen 6 3 2 1 9 4 11
Motherwell 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
Ross County 6 3 1 2 8 9 10
Livingston FC 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
Kilmarnock 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Hamilton Academical 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
St Mirren FC 6 1 1 4 3 6 4
Hibernian FC 5 1 1 3 4 13 4
St. Johnstone 5 0 3 2 5 13 3
Hearts 5 0 2 3 7 11 2

___

Saturday, Sept. 14

Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1

Aberdeen 1, St. Johnstone 1

Hearts 2, Motherwell 3

Kilmarnock 2, Hibernian FC 0

Rangers 3, Livingston FC 1

Ross County 2, St Mirren FC 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

Livingston FC 0, Aberdeen 2

Motherwell 1, Ross County 2

St Mirren FC 0, Hamilton Academical 0

Sunday, Sept. 22

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1115 GMT

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1200 GMT

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 28

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1130 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1400 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1400 GMT

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1400 GMT