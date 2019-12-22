THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019

San Jose Sharks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 39 Logan Couture 37 11 21 32 1 18 0 0 2 91 .121
F 48 Tomas Hertl 33 14 15 29 -18 14 2 2 1 76 .184
D 65 Erik Karlsson 36 3 24 27 -8 12 1 0 0 75 .040
F 9 Evander Kane 34 14 12 26 -6 79 7 2 4 112 .125
D 88 Brent Burns 37 6 18 24 -24 26 3 0 0 103 .058
F 28 Timo Meier 37 11 11 22 -11 18 1 0 1 98 .112
F 62 Kevin Labanc 37 8 11 19 -19 28 2 0 2 90 .089
F 23 Barclay Goodrow 37 6 8 14 2 48 0 0 2 52 .115
F 19 Joe Thornton 37 0 12 12 -9 24 0 0 0 36 .000
F 12 Patrick Marleau 33 6 5 11 -6 8 1 0 1 56 .107
D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 37 5 5 10 -1 0 0 1 1 35 .143
D 4 Brenden Dillon 37 1 8 9 -8 50 0 0 0 38 .026
F 20 Marcus Sorensen 34 5 4 9 -11 20 0 0 0 41 .122
F 7 Dylan Gambrell 30 2 4 6 -11 13 0 0 0 19 .105
F 68 Melker Karlsson 34 3 3 6 -7 12 0 0 0 23 .130
D 38 Mario Ferraro 32 0 5 5 -10 18 0 0 0 28 .000
D 51 Radim Simek 16 1 3 4 -12 8 0 0 0 15 .067
F 45 Lean Bergmann 8 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 22 Jonny Brodzinski 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 73 Noah Gregor 18 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 17 .059
D 72 Tim Heed 23 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 25 .000
F 14 Stefan Noesen 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500
F 40 Antti Suomela 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 47 Trevor Carrick 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 1 .000
F 0 Joel Kellman 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 67 Jacob Middleton 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 5 Dalton Prout 2 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 2 .000
F 52 Lukas Radil 14 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 12 .000
F 75 Danil Yurtaykin 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 98 174 272 -174 440 17 5 14 1068 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 129 213 342 158 408 16 4 20 1111 .116

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Martin Jones 28 1586 3.29 12 14 1 0 87 779 0.888 0 1 0
30 Aaron Dell 13 643 3.17 4 5 1 0 34 324 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2246 3.27 16 19 2 0 121 1103 .884 98 174 440
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2246 2.51 21 11 5 0 93 1063 .908 129 213 408