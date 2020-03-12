Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 37 2-10 0-0 0-4 3 3 5
Bacot 25 3-7 2-2 4-7 3 2 8
Brooks 37 7-14 4-6 1-4 0 3 18
Black 24 5-10 3-3 2-4 1 3 14
Robinson 22 1-4 2-2 0-1 0 4 4
Keeling 16 0-4 0-0 0-5 0 1 0
Francis 10 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Pierce 10 1-2 0-0 2-4 0 1 2
Platek 9 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Ellis 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McAdoo 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miller 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Rush 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
O'Han 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 20-60 11-13 10-33 9 18 53

Percentages: FG .333, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Black 1-2, Anthony 1-6, Keeling 0-1, Platek 0-1, Rush 0-1, Francis 0-2, Robinson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brooks).

Turnovers: 18 (Anthony 6, Robinson 4, Black 3, Brooks 2, Keeling, Pierce, Rush).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dolezaj 24 6-11 1-2 0-3 0 4 13
Hughes 38 9-20 5-5 1-7 2 3 27
Sidibe 35 4-5 4-6 6-13 1 4 12
Boeheim 36 4-8 7-12 0-1 3 2 17
Girard 35 1-6 0-0 0-2 8 0 3
Guerrier 19 3-6 1-3 3-9 1 3 7
Washington 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Goodine 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Belbey 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Paul 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-60 18-28 10-37 15 17 81

Percentages: FG .467, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hughes 4-10, Boeheim 2-4, Girard 1-4, Goodine 0-1, Guerrier 0-1, Paul 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sidibe 2, Guerrier).

Turnovers: 7 (Sidibe 2, Belbey, Boeheim, Dolezaj, Guerrier, Hughes).

Steals: 11 (Boeheim 3, Sidibe 3, Hughes 2, Dolezaj, Girard, Goodine).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina 22 31 53
Syracuse 43 38 81

A_20,809 (23,500).