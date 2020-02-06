Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MASS.-LOWELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blunt 16 0-2 2-2 2-2 0 4 2
Lutete 32 3-11 4-4 1-7 1 3 10
Mitchell 29 5-9 4-4 2-3 1 2 17
Noel 36 10-19 10-15 4-10 1 3 31
Gantz 28 1-6 3-4 3-6 2 4 5
Withers 24 1-5 0-0 1-3 4 3 2
Thomas 18 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Maziashvili 17 0-1 0-3 2-3 1 2 0
Totals 200 21-55 23-32 15-35 10 21 70

Percentages: FG .382, FT .719.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Mitchell 3-6, Thomas 1-2, Noel 1-5, Blunt 0-1, Withers 0-1, Gantz 0-2, Lutete 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gantz, Noel, Withers).

Turnovers: 19 (Noel 7, Lutete 6, Maziashvili 3, Blunt 2, Gantz).

Steals: 8 (Noel 3, Maziashvili 2, Blunt, Lutete, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STONY BROOK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gueye 12 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 4 0
Olaniyi 36 11-20 8-10 3-10 1 2 33
Foreman 35 2-13 6-6 1-3 2 3 10
Stephenson-Moore 32 4-6 1-2 0-1 0 0 10
Garcia 36 5-12 4-4 5-9 3 3 14
McKenzie 22 1-3 2-2 0-2 0 3 4
Pierre Philippe 13 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 0 4
Ochefu 7 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Otchere 7 0-1 0-0 1-3 2 5 0
Totals 200 25-60 23-26 11-33 9 22 77

Percentages: FG .417, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Olaniyi 3-4, Stephenson-Moore 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Garcia 0-2, Foreman 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Gueye).

Turnovers: 14 (Foreman 3, Garcia 2, Olaniyi 2, Pierre Philippe 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Gueye, McKenzie, Otchere).

Steals: 12 (Garcia 5, McKenzie 3, Olaniyi 2, Foreman, Stephenson-Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mass.-Lowell 30 40 70
Stony Brook 34 43 77

A_2,504 (4,160).