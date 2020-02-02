Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UMBC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Horvath 40 2-5 0-0 3-13 1 1 6
Owens 35 4-13 2-2 2-5 3 3 11
Eytle-Rock 33 3-9 2-3 0-3 1 3 9
Jackson 24 4-10 0-1 1-6 5 3 8
Spasojevic 22 8-11 1-1 0-2 0 2 17
Akin 19 3-3 1-3 3-4 0 3 7
Kennedy 17 1-5 0-1 0-2 0 1 2
Council 10 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 200 26-60 6-11 9-35 10 17 63

Percentages: FG .433, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horvath 2-4, Council 1-4, Eytle-Rock 1-6, Owens 1-7, Kennedy 0-2, Jackson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Horvath 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock, Jackson).

Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 5, Eytle-Rock 2, Owens 2, Akin, Horvath, Spasojevic).

Steals: 1 (Eytle-Rock).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STONY BROOK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Foreman 36 6-18 3-4 0-3 4 2 18
Olaniyi 36 7-15 7-7 0-5 1 1 21
Gueye 30 3-4 0-0 0-8 0 3 6
Garcia 28 5-15 1-2 4-7 2 4 12
Latimer 22 1-2 4-6 0-3 3 2 7
Otchere 20 1-2 1-3 5-7 2 2 3
Stephenson-Moore 16 2-3 0-0 1-3 1 0 5
McKenzie 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ochefu 4 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 0 2
Pierre Philippe 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-63 16-22 12-39 13 14 74

Percentages: FG .413, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Foreman 3-7, Latimer 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-2, Garcia 1-4, McKenzie 0-1, Olaniyi 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gueye 3, Otchere 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Otchere 3, Foreman 2, Olaniyi 2, Gueye, Ochefu).

Steals: 7 (Otchere 3, Olaniyi 2, Foreman, Latimer).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMBC 25 38 63
Stony Brook 30 44 74

A_4,009 (4,160).