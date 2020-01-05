FG FT Reb
STONY BROOK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Foreman 34 7-17 2-2 0-2 2 0 22
Latimer 30 5-8 0-0 1-2 3 2 14
Olaniyi 29 4-11 3-4 1-4 4 3 11
Garcia 25 2-7 0-0 3-5 2 3 4
Gueye 25 2-7 2-2 0-7 0 2 6
Otchere 20 4-4 3-4 4-9 0 3 11
McKenzie 15 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 1 0
Pierre Philippe 10 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Ochefu 5 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Stephenson-Moore 3 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Alleyne 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Christie 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-59 10-12 9-33 14 17 73

Percentages: FG .441, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Foreman 6-12, Latimer 4-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-1, McKenzie 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Garcia 0-4, Olaniyi 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye 2, Otchere).

Turnovers: 16 (Gueye 3, Otchere 3, Foreman 2, Garcia 2, Olaniyi 2, Alleyne, Latimer, McKenzie, Pierre Philippe).

Steals: 15 (Latimer 4, Garcia 3, Olaniyi 3, Pierre Philippe 2, Foreman, Gueye, Ochefu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MAINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Prijovic 38 7-15 1-2 3-4 0 1 17
Fleming 28 2-8 2-2 0-5 2 2 7
El Darwich 27 1-6 2-2 0-5 5 1 4
Antoms 20 3-4 2-4 3-7 2 3 8
Wright-McLeish 16 1-5 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Stumer 15 1-2 2-2 0-0 1 1 5
Iluyomade 14 1-5 0-0 2-4 1 3 2
Larsson 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Yagodin 11 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Okoh 10 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Ingo 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Totals 200 19-54 9-12 10-31 13 15 52

Percentages: FG .352, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Prijovic 2-10, Ingo 1-1, Stumer 1-2, Fleming 1-4, El Darwich 0-1, Okoh 0-1, Larsson 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ingo, Prijovic).

Turnovers: 21 (El Darwich 6, Antoms 3, Larsson 3, Fleming 2, Iluyomade 2, Prijovic 2, Yagodin 2, Stumer).

Steals: 5 (El Darwich 2, Larsson, Okoh, Prijovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stony Brook 35 38 73
Maine 24 28 52

A_798 (5,800).