STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 94, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PAUL QUINN COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eschelk
|38
|7-10
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|2
|20
|Baker
|29
|2-6
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|5
|6
|Scott
|29
|4-9
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|McElway
|26
|2-5
|2-4
|3-8
|0
|5
|6
|Scaife
|23
|4-8
|1-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|11
|Mingo
|21
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|Cruz
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Hoffman
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiley
|9
|1-1
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Sterns
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|6-20
|4-10
|7-17
|4
|10
|42
Percentages: FG .300, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Eschelk 3-4, Scaife 2-5, Scott 1-2, Baker 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Mingo 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Scaife 7, Eschelk 5, McElway 4, Mingo 3, Scott 3, Baker, Cruz, Wiley).
Steals: 5 (McElway 3, Cruz 2, Eschelk 2, Wiley 2, Baker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Daniels
|21
|3-3
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|2
|6
|Johnson
|21
|5-7
|5-8
|0-3
|0
|2
|15
|Kachelries
|19
|5-8
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|16
|Walker
|19
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|6
|Ware
|19
|2-5
|3-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Harris
|17
|6-11
|1-3
|3-3
|2
|1
|14
|Kensmil
|17
|2-3
|6-9
|2-4
|0
|2
|10
|Bain
|16
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Comeaux
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|6
|Hart
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Solomon
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|4
|Zivney
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-62
|20-32
|11-35
|21
|19
|94
Percentages: FG .565, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Kachelries 3-5, Harris 1-5, Bain 0-1, Comeaux 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Ware 0-1, Zivney 0-1, Walker 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Daniels 5, Solomon 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 17 (Harris 5, Walker 4, Johnson 2, Comeaux, Daniels, Kensmil, Solomon, Ware, Zivney).
Steals: 14 (Harris 4, Walker 4, Kachelries 2, Solomon 2, Comeaux, Daniels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Paul Quinn College
|29
|33
|—
|42
|Stephen F. Austin
|42
|52
|—
|94
A_2,182 (7,203).