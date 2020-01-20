FG FT Reb
S. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Freidel 37 1-5 5-5 1-2 0 1 8
Wingett 37 4-8 2-3 1-3 1 1 13
Arians 33 6-10 0-0 0-5 2 3 16
Dentlinger 33 13-18 0-1 4-6 7 4 26
Scheierman 23 2-7 0-0 0-5 2 4 5
Mims 17 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 5
Dillon 11 2-5 0-0 1-3 2 3 5
Key 9 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 6
Totals 200 32-60 7-9 7-26 16 18 84

Percentages: FG .533, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Arians 4-6, Wingett 3-5, Key 2-2, Dillon 1-2, Mims 1-2, Freidel 1-3, Scheierman 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wingett 2, Dillon).

Turnovers: 10 (Freidel 4, Dillon 3, Arians, Scheierman, Wingett).

Steals: 2 (Dentlinger, Mims).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Peterson 37 8-12 2-3 1-1 5 2 18
Kelley 36 5-11 1-1 0-2 2 3 13
Simpson 32 8-9 4-6 0-3 1 0 21
Umude 31 4-9 2-3 1-10 1 0 11
Hagedorn 30 9-12 2-2 3-6 2 2 24
Chisom 11 3-4 3-3 0-1 3 2 9
Goodrick 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Armstrong 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Johns 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 38-59 14-18 5-25 14 15 99

Percentages: FG .644, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Hagedorn 4-4, Kelley 2-6, Simpson 1-1, Armstrong 1-2, Umude 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Hagedorn 2, Umude 2, Chisom, Goodrick).

Turnovers: 6 (Umude 3, Johns, Peterson, Simpson).

Steals: 7 (Peterson 3, Kelley 2, Chisom, Simpson).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Dakota St. 38 46 84
South Dakota 52 47 99

A_5,349 (6,000).