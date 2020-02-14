https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/SOUTH-ALABAMA-78-LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE-75-15055581.php
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|34
|6-14
|7-8
|2-6
|0
|4
|19
|Smith
|31
|3-9
|4-6
|4-14
|1
|4
|10
|Hardy
|35
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|9
|Russell
|34
|10-16
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|29
|Wilson
|39
|3-10
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|2
|6
|Gueye
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Wesley
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Temple
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|13-16
|10-35
|15
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .419, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Russell 7-13, Hardy 3-10, Gueye 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 5, Hardy, Johnson).
Turnovers: 10 (Russell 3, Johnson 2, Smith 2, Gueye, Hardy, Wesley).
Steals: 5 (Wilson 4, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Mitchell
|39
|7-17
|5-6
|4-9
|5
|1
|20
|Locure
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Lott
|37
|7-15
|1-2
|4-10
|1
|2
|15
|McGee
|37
|2-7
|4-4
|0-6
|4
|3
|8
|Fox
|32
|6-11
|4-5
|2-6
|0
|0
|20
|Pettway
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Morris
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-66
|14-17
|11-36
|11
|13
|78
Percentages: FG .439, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Fox 4-8, Mitchell 1-2, Locure 1-5, McGee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (McGee 2, Mitchell 2, Lott).
Turnovers: 10 (McGee 3, Mitchell 3, Curry, Fox, Lott, Morris).
Steals: 3 (Lott 2, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|29
|46
|—
|75
|South Alabama
|31
|47
|—
|78
A_1,342 (10,041).
