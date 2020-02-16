https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/SOUTH-ALABAMA-50-LOUISIANA-MONROE-49-15059730.php
SOUTH ALABAMA 50, LOUISIANA-MONROE 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.White
|39
|3-12
|0-0
|3-10
|4
|3
|6
|Efretuei
|31
|3-3
|1-5
|4-11
|2
|4
|7
|Ertel
|40
|4-16
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|13
|Olonade
|40
|3-12
|0-1
|0-6
|5
|2
|9
|Powell
|23
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|10
|Bernard
|14
|0-2
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Y.White
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Traore
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-54
|7-12
|10-41
|12
|19
|49
Percentages: FG .315, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Ertel 3-11, Olonade 3-11, Powell 2-5, Bernard 0-2, T.White 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Efretuei 3, T.White 2, Y.White).
Turnovers: 12 (Olonade 8, Efretuei 2, Ertel 2).
Steals: 4 (Powell 2, Ertel, Y.White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Mitchell
|40
|4-11
|6-11
|2-11
|3
|1
|14
|Locure
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Lott
|26
|2-8
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|5
|5
|McGee
|40
|2-9
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Fox
|38
|4-15
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|0
|12
|Pettway
|25
|3-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Morris
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|18-57
|10-20
|12-36
|10
|16
|50
Percentages: FG .316, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Fox 3-9, Locure 1-4, McGee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitchell 2, Curry, Lott, Morris).
Turnovers: 9 (Fox 3, Curry 2, McGee 2, Pettway 2).
Steals: 10 (Pettway 5, Fox, Locure, Lott, McGee, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana-Monroe
|24
|25
|—
|49
|South Alabama
|25
|25
|—
|50
A_1,482 (10,041).
