FG FT Reb
GEORGIA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allen 32 7-19 0-0 0-2 3 1 18
Roberts 31 6-17 0-0 1-3 2 3 16
Williams 29 7-16 5-7 0-3 2 4 22
Wilson 27 2-7 5-8 1-4 3 4 9
Jones 19 1-1 0-1 2-3 0 2 2
Linder 19 1-3 3-4 2-4 1 3 5
Phillips 19 0-1 0-0 1-4 1 2 0
Thomas 14 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 3 4
Ivery 7 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Clerkley 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-70 13-20 9-29 12 22 76

Percentages: FG .371, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Roberts 4-10, Allen 4-11, Williams 3-6, Ivery 0-1, Wilson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ivery, Jones, Linder, Thomas).

Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Wilson 4, Phillips 2, Allen, Linder).

Steals: 11 (Williams 3, Allen 2, Linder 2, Wilson 2, Phillips, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jolly 35 7-13 0-0 2-8 1 2 17
Mike 35 5-12 4-5 1-12 3 4 15
Davis 33 3-7 12-13 0-4 8 3 18
Hunt 31 9-11 0-0 2-7 2 2 18
Chargois 28 2-5 4-6 1-7 5 2 8
White 18 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 3
Jasey 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Bandoumel 5 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Ray 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Smith 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-56 22-26 6-39 20 17 85

Percentages: FG .518, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Jolly 3-5, White 1-3, Mike 1-6, Bandoumel 0-2, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hunt 2, Chargois, Davis, Mike).

Turnovers: 16 (Chargois 4, Davis 3, Jolly 3, Mike 3, Hunt 2, Bandoumel).

Steals: 6 (Mike 3, Chargois, Davis, Hunt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia St. 34 42 76
SMU 37 48 85

.