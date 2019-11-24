https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/SEC-Individual-Leaders-14859002.php
SEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Hill,Mississippi St.
|11
|208
|1,215
|10
|110.5
|Edwards-H,LSU
|11
|164
|1,147
|15
|104.3
|Swift,Georgia
|11
|183
|1,130
|7
|102.7
|Boyd,Arkansas
|11
|163
|1,038
|8
|94.4
|Vaughn,Vanderbilt
|11
|192
|1,015
|9
|92.3
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|11
|129
|951
|7
|86.5
|Harris,Alabama
|11
|158
|942
|10
|85.6
|Spiller,Texas A&M
|11
|144
|803
|8
|73.0
|Feaster,South Carolina
|9
|112
|625
|5
|69.4
|Whitlow,Auburn
|9
|131
|625
|9
|69.4
|Rountree,Missouri
|11
|162
|741
|8
|67.4
|Rose,Kentucky
|11
|132
|724
|5
|65.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|9
|252
|180
|3
|2,840
|33
|206.9
|Burrow,LSU
|11
|369
|291
|6
|4,014
|41
|203.7
|Trask,Florida
|10
|274
|183
|6
|2,293
|21
|158.0
|Guarantan,Tennessee
|11
|209
|128
|5
|1,817
|15
|153.2
|Fromm,Georgia
|11
|284
|180
|3
|2,131
|17
|144.1
|Mond,Texas A&M
|11
|370
|235
|6
|2,710
|19
|138.7
|Bryant,Missouri
|10
|292
|181
|6
|2,215
|15
|138.5
|Shrader,Mississippi St.
|9
|139
|78
|5
|1,062
|8
|132.1
|Corral,Ole Miss
|9
|166
|99
|2
|1,238
|5
|129.8
|Nix,Auburn
|11
|321
|185
|6
|2,193
|14
|125.7
|Neal,Vanderbilt
|10
|229
|135
|5
|1,446
|8
|119.2
|Hilinski,South Carolina
|10
|379
|220
|4
|2,252
|11
|115.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Edwards,South Carolina
|10
|71
|816
|7.1
|Jefferson,LSU
|11
|75
|1,037
|6.8
|Chase,LSU
|10
|63
|1,260
|6.3
|Jeudy,Alabama
|11
|66
|933
|6.0
|Moore,Ole Miss
|11
|64
|815
|5.8
|Ausbon,Texas A&M
|11
|63
|840
|5.7
|Smith,Alabama
|11
|60
|1,120
|5.5
|Williams,Auburn
|10
|52
|735
|5.2
|Davis,Texas A&M
|9
|46
|553
|5.1
|Jennings,Tennessee
|11
|55
|886
|5.0
|Lipscomb,Vanderbilt
|10
|43
|468
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Chase,LSU
|10
|63
|1,260
|126.0
|Smith,Alabama
|11
|60
|1,120
|101.8
|Jefferson,LSU
|11
|75
|1,037
|94.3
|Jeudy,Alabama
|11
|66
|933
|84.8
|Edwards,South Carolina
|10
|71
|816
|81.6
|Jennings,Tennessee
|11
|55
|886
|80.5
|Ausbon,Texas A&M
|11
|63
|840
|76.4
|Moore,Ole Miss
|11
|64
|815
|74.1
|Williams,Auburn
|10
|52
|735
|73.5
|Ruggs III,Alabama
|10
|32
|620
|62.0
|Davis,Texas A&M
|9
|46
|553
|61.4
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Mayden,Alabama
|10
|4
|54
|0
|.4
|Mukuamu,South Carolina
|11
|4
|53
|1
|.4
|Stiner,Florida
|11
|4
|33
|0
|.4
|Stingley ,LSU
|11
|4
|0
|0
|.4
|Warrior,Tennessee
|11
|4
|102
|0
|.4
|Daley,Vanderbilt
|9
|3
|20
|0
|.3
|Davis,Florida
|10
|3
|111
|0
|.3
|Diggs,Alabama
|11
|3
|79
|1
|.3
|McKinney,Alabama
|11
|3
|78
|1
|.3
|Wilson,Florida
|11
|3
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Waddle,Alabama
|11
|19
|474
|24.9
|Tutt,Auburn
|11
|19
|262
|13.8
|Floyd,Missouri
|9
|15
|206
|13.7
|Smith,Texas A&M
|10
|14
|166
|11.9
|Burks,Arkansas
|10
|12
|130
|10.8
|Stingley ,LSU
|11
|15
|146
|9.7
|Shelton-M,Vanderbilt
|10
|14
|130
|9.3
|Swain,Florida
|10
|13
|54
|4.2
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Ruggs III,Alabama
|10
|12
|286
|23.8
|Smith,South Carolina
|9
|12
|263
|21.9
|Shelton-M,Vanderbilt
|10
|15
|272
|18.1
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Duffy,Kentucky
|11
|45
|48.9
|Charlton,South Carolina
|11
|61
|48.0
|Camarda,Georgia
|11
|46
|47.4
|Mann,Texas A&M
|11
|46
|47.3
|Brown,Ole Miss
|11
|52
|44.3
|Siposs,Auburn
|11
|55
|43.6
|McCann,Missouri
|11
|63
|43.3
|Smith,Vanderbilt
|11
|70
|43.2
|Day,Mississippi St.
|11
|41
|42.5
|Loy,Arkansas
|11
|51
|39.8
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Blankensh,Georgia
|11
|23
|26
|.885
|2.09
|Cimaglia,Tennessee
|11
|20
|24
|.833
|1.82
|Small,Texas A&M
|11
|17
|22
|.773
|1.55
|White,South Carolina
|11
|17
|21
|.810
|1.55
|York,LSU
|11
|16
|19
|.842
|1.45
|McCann,Missouri
|11
|15
|21
|.714
|1.36
|Limpert,Arkansas
|11
|14
|18
|.778
|1.27
|Carlson,Auburn
|11
|13
|20
|.650
|1.18
|McPherson,Florida
|11
|12
|14
|.857
|1.09
|Logan,Ole Miss
|11
|11
|19
|.579
|1.00
|Christman,Mississippi St.
|10
|8
|10
|.800
|.80
|Guay,Vanderbilt
|10
|8
|10
|.800
|.80
|Bulovas,Alabama
|9
|7
|9
|.778
|.78
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Edwards-H,LSU
|11
|1,147
|289
|0
|199
|0
|212
|1,635
|148.64
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|11
|951
|348
|53
|200
|0
|171
|1,552
|141.09
|Hill,Mississippi St.
|11
|1,215
|173
|0
|0
|0
|224
|1,388
|126.18
|Chase,LSU
|10
|0
|1,260
|0
|0
|0
|63
|1,260
|126.00
|Swift,Georgia
|11
|1,130
|198
|0
|16
|0
|206
|1,344
|122.18
|Vaughn,Vanderbilt
|11
|1,015
|281
|0
|0
|0
|220
|1,296
|117.82
|Harris,Alabama
|11
|942
|278
|0
|0
|0
|181
|1,220
|110.91
|Boyd,Arkansas
|11
|1,038
|158
|0
|0
|0
|180
|1,196
|108.73
|Smith,Alabama
|11
|0
|1,120
|0
|0
|0
|60
|1,120
|101.82
|Ealy,Ole Miss
|11
|640
|140
|0
|317
|0
|119
|1,097
|99.73
|Ruggs III,Alabama
|10
|75
|620
|0
|286
|0
|45
|981
|98.10
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Burrow,LSU
|11
|448
|4,253
|386.6
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|9
|275
|2,857
|317.4
|Mond,Texas A&M
|11
|472
|3,102
|282.0
|Bryant,Missouri
|10
|398
|2,457
|245.7
|Trask,Florida
|10
|325
|2,248
|224.8
|Nix,Auburn
|11
|406
|2,450
|222.7
|Hilinski,South Carolina
|10
|410
|2,210
|221.0
|Fromm,Georgia
|11
|312
|2,134
|194.0
|Shrader,Mississippi St.
|9
|240
|1,630
|181.1
|Guarantan,Tennessee
|11
|252
|1,859
|169.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|York,LSU
|11
|68
|16
|19
|112
|10.2
|Blankensh,Georgia
|11
|36
|23
|26
|105
|9.5
|Harris,Alabama
|11
|0
|0
|0
|102
|9.3
|Chase,LSU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|92
|9.2
|Edwards-H,LSU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|Small,Texas A&M
|11
|42
|17
|22
|93
|8.5
|Cimaglia,Tennessee
|11
|29
|20
|24
|89
|8.1
|Bulovas,Alabama
|9
|50
|7
|9
|69
|7.7
|Carlson,Auburn
|11
|42
|13
|20
|80
|7.3
|Smith,Alabama
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|McCann,Missouri
|11
|34
|15
|21
|76
|6.9
|McPherson,Florida
|11
|40
|12
|14
|76
|6.9
|White,South Carolina
|11
|25
|17
|21
|76
|6.9
