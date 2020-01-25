https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/SC-UPSTATE-80-UNC-ASHEVILLE-63-15004504.php
SC-UPSTATE 80, UNC-ASHEVILLE 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|36
|3-7
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|8
|Baker
|35
|5-15
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|13
|Batts
|33
|3-9
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Jude
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|8
|Thorpe
|27
|7-12
|3-4
|3-9
|2
|2
|17
|Stephney
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Battle
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|1
|Peck
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Worthy
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|15-17
|8-27
|5
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .373, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Jude 2-6, Batts 1-3, Baker 1-4, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jude 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Baker 3, Batts 2, Stephney 2, Thorpe 2, Jude).
Steals: 4 (Jude 2, Stephney, Thorpe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hammond
|39
|8-12
|5-5
|1-7
|5
|1
|23
|Bruner
|34
|4-10
|8-8
|0-4
|3
|0
|17
|White
|25
|3-5
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|9
|Zink
|25
|3-7
|2-4
|2-7
|4
|3
|8
|Mozone
|22
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Jernigan
|15
|1-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|3
|Watson
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Martin
|11
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Aldrich
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Booker
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|19-24
|5-32
|20
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .500, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hammond 2-2, Mozone 2-4, White 1-2, Bruner 1-4, Jernigan 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aldrich, Martin, Zink).
Turnovers: 9 (Bruner 2, Mozone 2, Zink 2, Aldrich, Hammond, Martin).
Steals: 5 (Hammond 2, Jernigan 2, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNC-Asheville
|23
|40
|—
|63
|SC-Upstate
|34
|46
|—
|80
A_579 (878).
