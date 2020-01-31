Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walker 33 3-9 0-2 0-4 2 1 7
White 31 5-12 5-5 0-3 1 2 17
Diabate 29 7-8 4-7 1-6 1 3 18
Fahrensohn 28 3-7 0-0 1-3 1 0 7
Adams 24 3-8 0-0 1-3 3 3 7
Tryon 21 2-3 0-0 0-3 1 1 4
Ferebee 19 2-3 0-0 1-6 1 0 4
Akwuba 12 0-2 0-1 0-1 1 0 0
Watson 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-52 9-15 4-30 11 11 64

Percentages: FG .481, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (White 2-5, Adams 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-4, Walker 1-6, Tryon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diabate 4).

Turnovers: 13 (Walker 3, Adams 2, Akwuba 2, Ferebee 2, Tryon 2, Diabate, White).

Steals: 1 (White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ford 34 8-15 0-0 0-2 3 0 21
Fitts 30 10-17 0-1 0-1 2 1 27
Fotu 29 4-8 1-1 0-3 2 2 9
Kuhse 25 1-3 0-0 0-4 8 2 3
Ducas 22 2-5 0-0 0-3 0 4 6
Bowen 14 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 3 2
Krebs 14 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 0 3
Thomas 11 1-3 3-3 2-6 0 0 5
Johnson 9 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 4
Perry 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 3 1 0
Zoriks 5 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 6
Menzies 1 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Sheets 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 32-60 4-7 3-25 23 14 86

Percentages: FG .533, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Fitts 7-14, Ford 5-11, Zoriks 2-2, Ducas 2-5, Krebs 1-2, Kuhse 1-3, Bowen 0-1, Perry 0-1, Thomas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Fotu).

Turnovers: 8 (Fitts 3, Bowen, Ducas, Fotu, Kuhse, Thomas).

Steals: 9 (Fitts 3, Johnson 2, Bowen, Ford, Kuhse, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland 30 34 64
Saint Mary's (Cal) 47 39 86

A_3,009 (3,500).