FG FT Reb
WEBER ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kozak 40 5-9 2-4 4-9 2 2 12
John 39 4-11 3-3 1-1 1 2 11
Harding 36 7-16 3-3 0-0 2 2 19
Fuller 24 4-7 4-5 5-9 0 5 12
Cunningham 23 0-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Jordan 22 0-2 0-0 0-3 2 3 0
Barnes 9 0-0 3-3 0-0 0 0 3
Zdor 7 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-51 15-18 11-27 8 17 57

Percentages: FG .392, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Harding 2-5, John 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Kozak 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fuller 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Kozak 3, Cunningham 2, Harding 2, Fuller, John, Jordan).

Steals: 4 (Jordan 2, Barnes, Harding).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mauriohooho-Le'afa 36 5-11 0-0 0-2 6 3 14
Esposito 35 7-14 3-4 4-7 1 3 17
Patton 31 3-7 4-5 2-9 2 4 10
B.Davis 25 2-2 3-3 0-1 4 3 7
Fowler 23 4-9 1-2 3-5 5 0 10
Nwachukwu 17 0-1 0-2 0-2 1 3 0
Bridges 14 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
Jacobs 10 1-3 0-0 2-3 2 2 2
FitzPatrick 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Cooke-Harper 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-54 11-16 11-32 21 19 71

Percentages: FG .481, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 4-7, Bridges 2-4, FitzPatrick 1-2, Fowler 1-3, Esposito 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Patton 3, B.Davis, Mauriohooho-Le'afa).

Turnovers: 8 (Esposito 2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 2, Cooke-Harper, Fowler, Jacobs, Patton).

Steals: 4 (B.Davis, Mauriohooho-Le'afa, Nwachukwu, Patton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Weber St. 18 39 57
Sacramento St. 28 43 71

A_601 (1,012).