FG FT Reb
IDAHO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cool 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 0 0
Smellie 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 10
Udengwu 0 0-0 0-0 9-9 0 0 12
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 9-9 4 0 22

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 33 7-11 0-0 1-7 6 1 16
Patton 32 9-12 1-1 3-6 0 1 19
Mauriohooho-Le'afa 31 3-10 0-0 0-2 4 2 7
Bridges 25 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
Jacobs 21 3-7 0-0 1-5 2 3 7
Fowler 18 2-7 2-2 2-4 4 1 6
Nwachukwu 18 3-4 2-2 1-1 1 1 8
Esposito 11 1-4 0-0 1-2 1 4 2
Cooke-Harper 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
FitzPatrick 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Greabell 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
McCullough 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Monteiro 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-59 5-5 9-30 19 15 68

Percentages: FG .492, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Davis 2-4, Jacobs 1-1, Bridges 1-4, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 1-5, Esposito 0-1, Fowler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Cooke-Harper 3, Patton 2, Fowler, Jacobs).

Turnovers: 7 (Fowler 3, Cooke-Harper 2, Davis, Mauriohooho-Le'afa).

Steals: 6 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 3, Bridges, Davis, Esposito).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho St. 19 30 22
Sacramento St. 39 29 68

A_717 (1,012).