https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-DAKOTA-ST-85-SOUTH-DAKOTA-80-15078458.php
S. DAKOTA ST. 85, SOUTH DAKOTA 80
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hagedorn
|31
|5-11
|2-3
|0-12
|2
|3
|12
|Kelley
|29
|4-6
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|13
|Peterson
|31
|4-8
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|5
|9
|Simpson
|33
|6-11
|1-3
|0-4
|5
|4
|14
|Umude
|35
|5-19
|4-6
|2-6
|6
|3
|15
|Armstrong
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Chisom
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|4
|2
|Goodrick
|8
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Kamateros
|5
|3-3
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|11-19
|8-37
|18
|24
|80
Percentages: FG .477, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Kelley 3-5, Armstrong 2-3, Simpson 1-4, Umude 1-5, Goodrick 0-1, Peterson 0-2, Hagedorn 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hagedorn 2, Umude 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Kelley 3, Hagedorn 2, Simpson 2, Umude 2).
Steals: 4 (Umude 2, Chisom, Peterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|34
|10-16
|0-1
|4-7
|2
|4
|20
|Arians
|34
|3-9
|6-7
|0-7
|3
|2
|13
|Key
|12
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Dentlinger
|33
|4-6
|1-4
|2-4
|2
|4
|9
|Wingett
|24
|4-7
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|2
|13
|Freidel
|34
|8-17
|7-8
|0-6
|1
|1
|26
|Scheierman
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|5
|4
|Mims
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|17-26
|6-36
|15
|20
|85
Percentages: FG .500, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Freidel 3-8, Wingett 2-5, Arians 1-4, Key 0-1, Scheierman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilson, Wingett).
Turnovers: 7 (Freidel 2, Dentlinger, Key, Scheierman, Wilson, Wingett).
Steals: 5 (Dentlinger 2, Arians, Key, Mims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Dakota
|34
|46
|—
|80
|S. Dakota St.
|32
|53
|—
|85
A_4,572 (6,500).
View Comments