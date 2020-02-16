Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
RUTGERS (18-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilles 40 6-11 0-0 3-6 0 1 14
Wallace 16 0-3 0-0 3-6 1 5 0
Guirantes 40 7-15 9-11 0-4 4 1 24
Mack 33 5-13 0-0 1-4 1 2 12
Sanders 40 4-10 1-2 2-5 3 3 10
Singleton 21 1-2 0-0 4-6 0 3 2
Davenport 7 0-1 0-0 2-3 1 1 0
Migliore 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-55 10-13 16-38 10 16 62

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gilles 2-5, Mack 2-5, Guirantes 1-3, Sanders 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Gilles 4, Guirantes 2, Wallace 1, Mack 1, Davenport 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Gilles 3, Wallace 2, Guirantes 2, Singleton 2, 2, Sanders 1, Davenport 1)

Steals: 11 (Mack 4, Gilles 3, Wallace 1, Guirantes 1, Sanders 1, Singleton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN (16-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 31 1-9 1-2 0-2 1 0 4
Hillmon 29 2-8 1-2 3-4 0 0 5
Dilk 37 5-13 2-2 2-4 2 4 12
Johnson 36 1-8 0-0 2-7 0 2 3
Nolan 27 1-3 1-2 1-2 2 3 3
Kiser 10 2-2 0-0 1-1 1 2 4
Varejao 12 1-2 3-4 1-3 0 1 5
Sidor 15 2-5 0-0 2-5 0 0 5
Smeenge 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-50 8-12 14-32 6 12 41

Percentages: FG 3.000, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Brown 1-6, Johnson 1-2, Sidor 1-3, Nolan 0-2, Varejao 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 4, Hillmon 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Dilk 4, Hillmon 3, Johnson 3, Nolan 2, Brown 1, Varejao 1, 1)

Steals: 3 (Johnson 2, Varejao 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Michigan 10 11 12 8 41
Rutgers 16 14 16 16 62

A_2,571

Officials_Mark Resch, Erika Harriman-Camarota, Bruce Morris