FG FT Reb
RUTGERS (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilles 29 3-4 4-4 2-7 3 4 10
Wallace 26 6-12 0-0 4-4 1 4 12
Guirantes 38 8-13 2-2 2-4 3 1 22
Mack 26 1-6 0-0 1-5 2 3 2
Sanders 37 3-10 4-5 1-4 2 2 10
Singleton 8 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Davenport 9 0-1 0-0 2-3 0 2 0
Broughton 16 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 1 3
Maddox 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Morris 11 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 22-55 10-11 17-35 12 18 59

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 5-11, (Guirantes 4-4, Broughton 1-2, Mack 0-2, Sanders 0-2, Morris 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wallace 1, Guirantes 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Wallace 5, Sanders 4, Broughton 2, Gilles 1, Singleton 1)

Steals: 10 (Guirantes 3, Morris 2, Gilles 1, Mack 1, Sanders 1, Singleton 1, Broughton 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PURDUE (11-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 35 4-8 1-1 2-7 1 2 9
Farquhar 11 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
McLaughlin 39 6-16 2-4 1-3 5 3 17
Oden 35 5-9 2-4 5-7 4 4 13
Traylor 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 5 0
Grant 11 1-2 3-4 0-1 0 0 5
Woltman 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Diagne 13 0-2 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Hardin 13 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 6
Whilby 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Makolo 23 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Totals 200 19-48 9-15 12-28 14 15 53

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 6-19, (McLaughlin 3-12, Hardin 2-4, Oden 1-1, Farquhar 0-1, Makolo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris 1, Oden 1, Woltman 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Harris 4, Oden 4, Makolo 4, McLaughlin 2, Farquhar 1, Traylor 1, Whilby 1)

Steals: 6 (Hardin 2, Farquhar 1, McLaughlin 1, Oden 1, Traylor 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Rutgers 24 4 15 16 —59
Purdue 9 10 17 17 —53

A_7,441.

Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Mark Resch, Jesse Dickerson.