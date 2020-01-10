FG FT Reb
UMKC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allick 0 3-3 4-8 1-3 2 3 10
Giles 0 2-2 2-4 1-1 2 5 6
Hardnett 0 6-13 5-5 0-0 3 1 17
Kamgain 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Klanjscek 0 2-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 5
McKissic 0 2-5 2-4 0-5 3 3 6
Nesbitt 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
White 0 4-7 0-0 1-4 2 4 8
Whitfield 0 2-9 0-0 0-3 3 1 6
Williams 0 3-4 0-0 0-2 1 5 6
Totals 200 24-47 13-21 4-21 17 25 64

Percentages: FG .511, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Whitfield 2-8, Klanjscek 1-2, McKissic 0-1, White 0-1, Hardnett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, White).

Turnovers: 11 (Giles 4, Williams 3, McKissic 2, Hardnett, White).

Steals: 7 (Whitfield 4, Allick, Hardnett, Nesbitt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RIO GRANDE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Levi 35 3-7 9-12 0-1 12 3 15
Varner 29 3-11 8-10 4-9 0 1 17
Jackson 27 7-11 2-3 0-1 0 2 17
Rhea 21 2-5 0-2 4-6 0 5 4
Freeman 20 2-5 0-0 2-3 1 2 4
Q.Johnson 18 3-8 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
Bratton 11 2-4 0-0 2-3 1 1 4
Dibiamaka 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McClain 10 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Raines 10 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 0 3
Gaines 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Fontaine 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-58 19-27 13-31 14 15 76

Percentages: FG .431, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Varner 3-6, Q.Johnson 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Raines 1-4, Levi 0-1, McClain 0-1, Freeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gaines, Jackson).

Turnovers: 10 (Levi 5, Fontaine, Freeman, Jackson, Q.Johnson, Varner).

Steals: 6 (Jackson 3, Dibiamaka, Freeman, Rhea).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMKC 35 29 64
Rio Grande 33 43 76

A_708 (2,500).