FG FT Reb
RIDER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jordan 0 0-0 0-0 5-5 8 0 2
Scott 0 0-0 0-0 11-11 0 0 25
Vaughn 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 16-16 9 0 27

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MANHATTAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buchanan 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Paulicap 0 0-0 0-0 11-11 0 0 18
Stewart 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 7 0 14
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 11-11 9 0 32

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Rider 31 36 27
Manhattan 24 39 32

A_1,248 (2,345).