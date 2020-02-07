https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/RICE-86-UAB-72-15037108.php
RICE 86, UAB 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|31
|4-7
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|13
|Mullins
|20
|2-6
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Murphy
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|11
|Parrish
|23
|5-9
|3-5
|2-5
|2
|1
|13
|Peterson
|39
|6-10
|5-6
|0-5
|6
|2
|17
|Martin
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|4
|10
|Olivari
|21
|4-9
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|16
|Moore
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Crisler
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|15-20
|4-26
|15
|20
|86
Percentages: FG .527, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Olivari 4-6, Adams 4-7, Murphy 3-5, Martin 2-5, Mullins 0-1, Peterson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Parrish 2, Murphy).
Turnovers: 8 (Martin 3, Adams, Moore, Mullins, Murphy, Peterson).
Steals: 5 (Martin 2, Murphy, Parrish, Peterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UAB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|18
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Nicholson
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Benjamin
|21
|5-9
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|14
|Brinson
|12
|0-4
|0-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Lovan
|29
|3-6
|3-7
|3-4
|2
|2
|9
|Scott-Grayson
|28
|12-17
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|30
|Ralat
|24
|1-5
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Gueye
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Pearson
|17
|4-4
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Hurtado
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|6-19
|6-29
|18
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .528, FT .316.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Scott-Grayson 5-8, Benjamin 3-7, Hurtado 1-2, Ralat 1-2, Brinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye 2, Lovan).
Turnovers: 14 (Gueye 3, Lovan 3, Benjamin 2, Butler 2, Nicholson, Pearson, Ralat, Scott-Grayson).
Steals: 3 (Lovan, Pearson, Ralat).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rice
|47
|39
|—
|86
|UAB
|28
|44
|—
|72
A_3,032 (8,508).
