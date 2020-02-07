Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
RICE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 31 4-7 1-2 0-0 3 2 13
Mullins 20 2-6 2-3 0-1 1 2 6
Murphy 27 4-6 0-0 1-4 1 4 11
Parrish 23 5-9 3-5 2-5 2 1 13
Peterson 39 6-10 5-6 0-5 6 2 17
Martin 26 4-8 0-0 0-7 1 4 10
Olivari 21 4-9 4-4 0-2 0 2 16
Moore 10 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Crisler 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-55 15-20 4-26 15 20 86

Percentages: FG .527, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Olivari 4-6, Adams 4-7, Murphy 3-5, Martin 2-5, Mullins 0-1, Peterson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Parrish 2, Murphy).

Turnovers: 8 (Martin 3, Adams, Moore, Mullins, Murphy, Peterson).

Steals: 5 (Martin 2, Murphy, Parrish, Peterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UAB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 18 1-2 0-1 0-2 1 1 2
Nicholson 19 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Benjamin 21 5-9 1-2 0-3 5 1 14
Brinson 12 0-4 0-4 1-3 1 1 0
Lovan 29 3-6 3-7 3-4 2 2 9
Scott-Grayson 28 12-17 1-2 0-5 2 3 30
Ralat 24 1-5 1-1 0-1 2 1 4
Gueye 18 1-1 0-0 1-5 0 3 2
Pearson 17 4-4 0-2 1-3 2 3 8
Hurtado 14 1-2 0-0 0-1 3 1 3
Totals 200 28-53 6-19 6-29 18 19 72

Percentages: FG .528, FT .316.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Scott-Grayson 5-8, Benjamin 3-7, Hurtado 1-2, Ralat 1-2, Brinson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye 2, Lovan).

Turnovers: 14 (Gueye 3, Lovan 3, Benjamin 2, Butler 2, Nicholson, Pearson, Ralat, Scott-Grayson).

Steals: 3 (Lovan, Pearson, Ralat).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rice 47 39 86
UAB 28 44 72

A_3,032 (8,508).