At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 16, INTERNATIONAL 14
International
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L- Matches Points
Byeong Hun An 0-1-1 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-2-2 5 2
Abraham Ancer 1-0-1 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-1 5
Adam Hadwin 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 1-1-1 3
Sungjae Im 0-1-1 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-1 5
Marc Leishman 1-0-1 0-2-0 0-0-1 1-2-2 5 2
Haotong Li 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 2 0
Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-1 2-1-1 4
Joaquin Niemann 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-1 4 ½
Louis Oosthuizen 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 2-1-1 4
C.T. Pan 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 3 2
Adam Scott 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 2-2-1 5
Cameron Smith 0-1-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-1 3
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L- Matches Points
Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 5 3
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-1 2 ½
Tony Finau 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-1-3 4
Rickie Fowler 0-0-2 1-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-3 4
Dustin Johnson 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Matt Kuchar 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-2-2 4
Patrick Reed 0-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 4 1
Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 5 3
Webb Simpson 0-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 4 1
Justin Thomas 1-0-1 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-1 5
Gary Woodland 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-1 4
Tiger Woods 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 3 3