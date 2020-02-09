https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Pittsburgh-3-Florida-2-15041674.php
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 12, 6:30. 2, Pittsburgh, Blueger 8 (Letang, Johnson), 10:44. 3, Florida, Hoffman 21 (Vatrano, Toninato), 17:22.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (McCann, Malkin), 3:50 (pp). 5, Florida, Connolly 17 (Trocheck, Hoffman), 4:59.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-9-5_22. Florida 10-14-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 1; Florida 0 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 18-8-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 20-15-5 (22-19).
A_17,773 (19,250). T_2:35.
Referees_Francis Charron, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.
