https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15076179.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|53
|35.8
|471-951
|.495
|102-287
|351-381
|.921
|1395
|26.3
|Oubre
|54
|34.4
|360-796
|.452
|106-299
|188-239
|.787
|1014
|18.8
|Ayton
|24
|33.2
|201-372
|.540
|0-2
|46-59
|.780
|448
|18.7
|Rubio
|48
|31.3
|206-513
|.402
|52-155
|125-150
|.833
|589
|12.3
|Baynes
|34
|22.6
|148-301
|.492
|43-128
|44-61
|.721
|383
|11.3
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|49
|24.7
|175-397
|.441
|59-189
|61-72
|.847
|470
|9.6
|Bridges
|56
|25.7
|168-333
|.505
|41-121
|75-91
|.824
|452
|8.1
|C.Johnson
|43
|19.8
|114-276
|.413
|74-191
|30-40
|.750
|332
|7.7
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|39
|10.8
|81-122
|.664
|1-2
|30-35
|.857
|193
|4.9
|Carter
|41
|14.4
|64-156
|.410
|36-86
|15-18
|.833
|179
|4.4
|Okobo
|46
|13.4
|63-159
|.396
|23-65
|41-61
|.672
|190
|4.1
|Jerome
|22
|11.9
|33-91
|.363
|11-39
|11-14
|.786
|88
|4.0
|Bolden
|2
|14.0
|2-7
|.286
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|3.0
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|56
|241.3
|2284-4943
|.462
|611-1769
|1106-1347
|.821
|6285
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|56
|241.3
|2322-4899
|.474
|652-1792
|1072-1381
|.776
|6368
|113.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|197
|223
|4.2
|337
|6.4
|156
|1
|39
|203
|13
|Oubre
|63
|290
|353
|6.5
|80
|1.5
|185
|0
|68
|82
|39
|Ayton
|96
|190
|286
|11.9
|50
|2.1
|76
|0
|18
|46
|38
|Rubio
|35
|175
|210
|4.4
|412
|8.6
|119
|0
|68
|128
|9
|Baynes
|54
|137
|191
|5.6
|63
|1.9
|120
|0
|7
|40
|20
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|76
|217
|293
|6.0
|93
|1.9
|110
|0
|30
|61
|12
|Bridges
|47
|170
|217
|3.9
|91
|1.6
|124
|0
|82
|55
|31
|C.Johnson
|36
|87
|123
|2.9
|47
|1.1
|60
|0
|26
|27
|13
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|24
|89
|113
|2.9
|20
|.5
|51
|0
|10
|26
|11
|Carter
|22
|56
|78
|1.9
|55
|1.3
|57
|0
|31
|28
|11
|Okobo
|14
|59
|73
|1.6
|98
|2.1
|45
|0
|22
|30
|4
|Jerome
|6
|31
|37
|1.7
|39
|1.8
|24
|0
|14
|17
|3
|Bolden
|3
|4
|7
|3.5
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|544
|1873
|2417
|43.2
|1508
|26.9
|1246
|1
|443
|830
|224
|OPPONENTS
|516
|1958
|2474
|44.2
|1346
|24.0
|1281
|2
|445
|903
|324
View Comments