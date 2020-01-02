https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-14944754.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 2, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|37
|11
|24
|35
|0
|14
|2
|0
|1
|83
|.133
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|40
|8
|23
|31
|8
|21
|2
|0
|1
|67
|.119
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|40
|10
|20
|30
|9
|14
|1
|0
|1
|104
|.096
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|40
|12
|16
|28
|8
|22
|4
|0
|4
|127
|.094
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|40
|12
|11
|23
|-7
|16
|2
|1
|3
|104
|.115
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|40
|9
|14
|23
|5
|16
|6
|0
|3
|90
|.100
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|40
|12
|11
|23
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|98
|.122
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|39
|5
|11
|16
|0
|23
|3
|0
|0
|76
|.066
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|31
|3
|9
|12
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.064
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|40
|4
|8
|12
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.063
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|37
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|20
|1
|0
|1
|63
|.079
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|14
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|20
|5
|5
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.179
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|40
|1
|8
|9
|-11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|30
|3
|6
|9
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.107
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|34
|3
|5
|8
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.086
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|18
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|123
|207
|330
|14
|302
|27
|2
|18
|1281
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|113
|188
|301
|-24
|355
|22
|4
|13
|1159
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|27
|1444
|2.41
|13
|8
|3
|1
|58
|649
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|19
|978
|3.06
|9
|5
|2
|0
|50
|505
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2450
|2.7
|22
|13
|5
|1
|108
|1154
|.903
|123
|207
|302
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2450
|2.98
|18
|15
|7
|0
|119
|1277
|.904
|113
|188
|355
