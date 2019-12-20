THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 20, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Travis Konecny 32 11 21 32 3 12 2 0 1 72 .153
F 14 Sean Couturier 35 9 19 28 8 14 1 0 1 91 .099
F 28 Claude Giroux 35 11 13 24 7 20 3 0 4 104 .106
F 93 Jakub Voracek 35 7 17 24 5 19 2 0 1 59 .119
D 9 Ivan Provorov 35 8 14 22 7 16 5 0 3 76 .105
F 13 Kevin Hayes 35 8 11 19 -7 16 1 1 1 89 .090
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 35 10 9 19 6 6 2 0 1 87 .115
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 35 5 11 16 4 19 3 0 0 70 .071
F 49 Joel Farabee 27 3 8 11 -1 35 0 0 0 44 .068
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 32 5 6 11 -1 16 1 0 1 52 .096
D 5 Philippe Myers 19 3 7 10 15 12 0 0 0 24 .125
D 6 Travis Sanheim 35 2 8 10 3 14 0 0 0 54 .037
F 21 Scott Laughton 19 4 5 9 0 0 0 0 1 24 .167
F 12 Michael Raffl 28 3 6 9 -4 2 0 0 1 28 .107
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 29 3 4 7 -1 6 0 0 0 28 .107
F 48 Morgan Frost 15 2 4 6 -2 4 0 1 0 29 .069
D 61 Justin Braun 35 0 5 5 -11 10 0 0 0 46 .000
D 8 Robert Hagg 20 0 3 3 -3 10 0 0 0 15 .000
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 12 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 8 .125
F 10 Andy Andreoff 8 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 3 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
F 72 David Kase 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 13 0 1 1 -5 21 0 0 0 4 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 35 108 182 290 26 270 23 2 16 1116 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 96 158 254 -34 317 18 2 11 1004 .096

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 24 1287 2.33 12 7 3 1 50 571 0.912 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 16 829 2.96 7 4 2 0 41 428 0.904 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 35 2141 2.6 19 11 5 1 91 999 .904 108 182 270
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2141 2.97 16 14 5 0 104 1112 .903 96 158 317