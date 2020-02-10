Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 38 30.5 282-605 .466 49-147 254-312 .814 867 22.8
Harris 54 34.2 401-847 .473 97-264 130-162 .802 1029 19.1
Simmons 52 36.2 347-593 .585 2-6 175-279 .627 871 16.8
Richardson 40 30.8 212-488 .434 61-184 91-114 .798 576 14.4
Horford 49 30.9 241-550 .438 71-218 39-54 .722 592 12.1
Robinson 1 12.0 5-6 .833 0-1 0-0 .000 10 10.0
Korkmaz 53 21.3 187-423 .442 105-264 37-52 .712 516 9.7
Milton 21 15.6 48-112 .429 19-57 23-30 .767 138 6.6
Burke 25 13.2 59-127 .465 16-38 13-18 .722 147 5.9
Ennis 49 15.8 100-226 .442 37-106 48-61 .787 285 5.8
Scott 54 17.4 109-273 .399 61-178 24-27 .889 303 5.6
Thybulle 46 20.4 79-195 .405 46-125 24-37 .649 228 5.0
Neto 44 10.9 67-153 .438 24-63 14-18 .778 172 3.9
O'Quinn 22 10.0 32-64 .500 7-21 5-11 .455 76 3.5
Pelle 15 10.9 17-29 .586 0-0 6-12 .500 40 2.7
Shayok 2 5.0 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.5
Smith 7 4.6 3-11 .273 0-3 2-4 .500 8 1.1
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
TEAM 54 240.9 2192-4710 .465 596-1679 885-1193 .742 5865 108.6
OPPONENTS 54 240.9 2108-4618 .456 543-1544 980-1327 .739 5739 106.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 102 354 456 12.0 123 3.2 132 1 31 116 52
Harris 36 322 358 6.6 161 3.0 123 0 39 82 31
Simmons 103 306 409 7.9 431 8.3 170 0 114 188 31
Richardson 31 96 127 3.2 131 3.3 107 0 38 85 24
Horford 75 254 329 6.7 190 3.9 105 0 44 52 43
Robinson 1 0 1 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Korkmaz 15 106 121 2.3 52 1.0 74 0 28 39 13
Milton 6 39 45 2.1 33 1.6 41 0 9 23 1
Burke 15 20 35 1.4 53 2.1 21 0 7 12 1
Ennis 48 102 150 3.1 41 .8 85 0 23 31 14
Scott 44 142 186 3.4 31 .6 66 0 17 20 4
Thybulle 24 46 70 1.5 56 1.2 106 0 67 40 39
Neto 11 37 48 1.1 64 1.5 37 0 20 35 5
O'Quinn 27 54 81 3.7 32 1.5 29 0 4 18 17
Pelle 14 40 54 3.6 7 .5 35 0 1 12 23
Shayok 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 0 2 2 .3 2 .3 4 0 3 2 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
TEAM 552 1924 2476 45.9 1408 26.1 1140 1 446 799 298
OPPONENTS 463 1796 2259 41.8 1194 22.1 1105 2 397 773 208