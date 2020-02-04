Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 35 30.9 265-556 .477 44-133 236-287 .822 810 23.1
Harris 51 34.3 377-798 .472 87-252 128-159 .805 969 19.0
Simmons 49 36.1 327-560 .584 2-6 163-260 .627 819 16.7
Richardson 38 31.5 209-479 .436 61-183 90-110 .818 569 15.0
Horford 46 30.9 232-517 .449 64-199 39-54 .722 567 12.3
Korkmaz 50 20.8 158-377 .419 90-236 33-46 .717 439 8.8
Milton 18 14.9 42-94 .447 17-51 22-29 .759 123 6.8
Burke 25 13.2 59-127 .465 16-38 13-18 .722 147 5.9
Ennis 49 15.8 100-226 .442 37-106 48-61 .787 285 5.8
Scott 51 17.7 106-264 .402 59-173 24-27 .889 295 5.8
Thybulle 43 20.1 72-182 .396 44-117 23-36 .639 211 4.9
Neto 42 11.4 67-153 .438 24-63 14-18 .778 172 4.1
O'Quinn 22 10.0 32-64 .500 7-21 5-11 .455 76 3.5
Pelle 14 11.1 15-27 .556 0-0 5-10 .500 35 2.5
Smith 5 5.8 2-10 .200 0-3 2-4 .500 6 1.2
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 51 241.0 2065-4437 .465 552-1582 845-1132 .746 5527 108.4
OPPONENTS 51 241.0 1983-4343 .457 514-1454 929-1261 .737 5409 106.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 90 333 423 12.1 109 3.1 121 1 26 107 46
Harris 35 307 342 6.7 148 2.9 119 0 38 80 29
Simmons 96 285 381 7.8 402 8.2 160 0 105 170 29
Richardson 30 95 125 3.3 129 3.4 101 0 37 80 23
Horford 73 235 308 6.7 181 3.9 99 0 42 51 40
Korkmaz 11 96 107 2.1 45 .9 74 0 25 35 12
Milton 4 34 38 2.1 26 1.4 34 0 7 20 1
Burke 15 20 35 1.4 53 2.1 21 0 7 12 1
Ennis 48 102 150 3.1 41 .8 85 0 23 31 14
Scott 42 132 174 3.4 30 .6 65 0 16 19 4
Thybulle 22 45 67 1.6 53 1.2 100 0 64 39 35
Neto 11 36 47 1.1 63 1.5 37 0 20 35 5
O'Quinn 27 54 81 3.7 32 1.5 29 0 4 18 17
Pelle 12 39 51 3.6 7 .5 31 0 1 11 21
Smith 0 2 2 .4 2 .4 3 0 3 1 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 516 1816 2332 45.7 1321 25.9 1083 1 419 751 277
OPPONENTS 431 1686 2117 41.5 1127 22.1 1048 2 373 727 191