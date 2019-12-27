https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14934054.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|27
|30.7
|205-433
|.473
|32-97
|186-225
|.827
|628
|23.3
|Harris
|33
|34.2
|257-522
|.492
|52-150
|86-109
|.789
|652
|19.8
|Richardson
|25
|31.1
|138-321
|.430
|45-129
|48-62
|.774
|369
|14.8
|Simmons
|31
|34.8
|183-323
|.567
|2-5
|78-133
|.586
|446
|14.4
|Horford
|29
|30.5
|155-336
|.461
|41-119
|27-39
|.692
|378
|13.0
|Korkmaz
|32
|20.8
|99-224
|.442
|53-136
|19-25
|.760
|270
|8.4
|Ennis
|33
|17.5
|78-169
|.462
|31-82
|37-49
|.755
|224
|6.8
|Burke
|14
|14.7
|36-80
|.450
|11-24
|8-11
|.727
|91
|6.5
|Scott
|33
|18.7
|77-174
|.443
|43-118
|12-15
|.800
|209
|6.3
|Thybulle
|30
|17.6
|49-112
|.438
|31-67
|16-24
|.667
|145
|4.8
|Neto
|28
|11.6
|44-90
|.489
|16-35
|6-8
|.750
|110
|3.9
|Milton
|10
|8.3
|13-36
|.361
|4-19
|7-9
|.778
|37
|3.7
|O'Quinn
|18
|9.4
|24-48
|.500
|6-16
|3-8
|.375
|57
|3.2
|Pelle
|7
|9.0
|6-9
|.667
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|16
|2.3
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1365-2878
|.474
|367-997
|537-725
|.741
|3634
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1283-2809
|.457
|318-906
|581-784
|.741
|3465
|105.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|71
|268
|339
|12.6
|87
|3.2
|91
|1
|23
|81
|39
|Harris
|26
|191
|217
|6.6
|104
|3.2
|79
|0
|29
|59
|24
|Richardson
|23
|64
|87
|3.5
|80
|3.2
|69
|0
|26
|53
|16
|Simmons
|52
|164
|216
|7.0
|269
|8.7
|103
|0
|67
|115
|20
|Horford
|49
|148
|197
|6.8
|112
|3.9
|65
|0
|31
|34
|30
|Korkmaz
|7
|63
|70
|2.2
|25
|.8
|48
|0
|16
|19
|7
|Ennis
|40
|78
|118
|3.6
|33
|1.0
|65
|0
|14
|22
|11
|Burke
|11
|13
|24
|1.7
|36
|2.6
|13
|0
|7
|8
|1
|Scott
|23
|84
|107
|3.2
|21
|.6
|43
|0
|11
|12
|2
|Thybulle
|8
|24
|32
|1.1
|37
|1.2
|62
|0
|43
|28
|22
|Neto
|3
|26
|29
|1.0
|42
|1.5
|20
|0
|14
|25
|2
|Milton
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|7
|.7
|13
|0
|1
|12
|0
|O'Quinn
|19
|42
|61
|3.4
|23
|1.3
|24
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Pelle
|4
|15
|19
|2.7
|4
|.6
|12
|0
|0
|6
|9
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|337
|1187
|1524
|46.2
|880
|26.7
|707
|1
|285
|514
|196
|OPPONENTS
|267
|1057
|1324
|40.1
|705
|21.4
|690
|2
|259
|484
|131
