Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9

Dallas 0 6 0 3 — 9 Philadelphia 10 0 7 0 — 17

First Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 36, 9:32. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Wentz 27 pass to Arcega-Whiteside; Wentz 9 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-7; Wentz 12 pass to Arcega-Whiteside on 3rd-and-10; Wentz 11 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-15. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0.

Phi_Goedert 6 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:03. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:50. Key Play: Wentz 29 pass to Sanders. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 49, 12:56. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Prescott 41 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 3.

Dal_FG Forbath 32, :03. Drive: 5 plays, 43 yards, 00:26. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to Gallup; Prescott 13 pass to Gallup. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 6.

Third Quarter

Phi_Sanders 1 run (J.Elliott kick), :06. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:39. Key Play: Wentz 38 pass to Ward. Philadelphia 17, Dallas 6.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 49, 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 24 yards, 2:59. Key Play: Prescott 17 pass to Cobb on 4th-and-9. Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9.

A_69,796.

Dal Phi FIRST DOWNS 16 23 Rushing 4 4 Passing 12 18 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-14 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 311 431 Total Plays 62 71 Avg Gain 5.0 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 54 118 Rushes 16 30 Avg per rush 3.4 3.9 NET YARDS PASSING 257 313 Sacked-Yds lost 2-8 1-6 Gross-Yds passing 265 319 Completed-Att. 25-44 31-40 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.6 7.6 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-1-1 4-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 6-39.5 4-40.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 51 85 Punt Returns 1-10 1-1 Kickoff Returns 2-41 3-84 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 2-20 4-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:48 36:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 13-47, Prescott 1-7, Pollard 2-0. Philadelphia, Sanders 20-79, Wentz 6-22, Scott 3-12, Ward 1-5.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-44-0-265. Philadelphia, Wentz 31-40-0-319.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-37, Gallup 5-98, Cobb 5-73, Cooper 4-24, Witten 2-14, Jarwin 1-14, Austin 1-5. Philadelphia, Goedert 9-91, Scott 6-7, Sanders 5-77, Ward 4-71, Ertz 4-28, Arcega-Whiteside 2-39, Davis 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Cobb 1-10. Philadelphia, Ward 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 2-41. Philadelphia, Scott 2-63, Gerry 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Lee 9-8-0, X.Woods 6-2-0, Quinn 5-1-1, Lewis 5-0-0, Bennett 4-1-0, Heath 4-1-0, J.Smith 3-5-0, Awuzie 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-1-0, M.Smith 2-0-0, A.Woods 1-2-0, M.Collins 1-0-0, Hyder 1-0-0, B.Jones 1-0-0, Christ.Covington 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Maddox 7-0-0, Gerry 5-1-0, Mills 4-4-0, Jenkins 4-1-0, Cox 3-0-0, Bradham 2-3-0, Douglas 2-1-0, Curry 2-0-1, Sweat 2-0-1, Barnett 1-0-0, Darby 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Rush 1-0-0, Edwards 0-2-0, Graham 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Philadelphia, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, J.Elliott 55, J.Elliott 53.

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Bill Schuster, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Charles Stewart.