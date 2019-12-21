FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ramey 37 6-14 0-0 0-5 2 2 12
Coleman 34 5-13 1-1 2-5 0 3 11
Febres 33 2-7 1-2 0-2 0 0 6
Sims 29 2-5 3-4 4-13 1 1 7
K.Jones 18 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Liddell 17 0-3 1-2 0-5 0 5 1
Baker 11 1-4 0-2 1-3 2 3 2
Williams 10 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
A.Jones 7 2-8 1-2 0-1 0 0 7
Hamm 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 19-60 7-13 7-37 5 16 48

Percentages: FG .317, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (A.Jones 2-5, Febres 1-6, Ramey 0-2, Williams 0-2, Baker 0-3, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 3, K.Jones 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Coleman 4, Sims 3, A.Jones 2, Ramey 2, Baker, Williams).

Steals: 2 (Baker, Coleman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diallo 34 5-14 4-9 3-12 5 2 14
Pipkins 31 4-8 1-1 0-6 4 1 13
Duke 25 3-10 1-2 1-2 2 2 9
White 25 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 2 7
Holt 23 2-5 2-2 3-9 0 0 6
Reeves 22 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 1 5
Watson 20 5-13 0-0 5-7 0 1 10
Young 20 3-6 0-2 2-10 2 4 6
Totals 200 26-67 10-18 15-50 15 13 70

Percentages: FG .388, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Pipkins 4-6, Duke 2-5, White 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Holt 0-1, Diallo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Holt).

Turnovers: 10 (Pipkins 4, Diallo 2, Duke, Holt, Reeves, Young).

Steals: 10 (Reeves 3, Diallo 2, Duke 2, Holt 2, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas 28 20 48
Providence 43 27 70

.