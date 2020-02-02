Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HARVARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lewis 34 6-12 0-0 0-5 1 2 12
Bassey 31 3-7 0-0 2-8 4 4 6
Kirkwood 31 7-10 4-5 0-1 1 1 21
Juzang 30 3-8 2-2 0-5 3 3 10
Djuricic 25 2-5 0-0 1-8 0 2 5
Baker 13 3-6 0-0 1-2 0 1 6
Haskett 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Ledlum 12 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
Forbes 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 3 0
Sakota 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 27-56 6-7 4-30 13 17 69

Percentages: FG .482, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Kirkwood 3-4, Juzang 2-5, Sakota 1-1, Haskett 1-2, Djuricic 1-3, Ledlum 1-3, Baker 0-2, Bassey 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 3, Djuricic).

Turnovers: 10 (Kirkwood 3, Haskett 2, Lewis 2, Baker, Bassey, Ledlum).

Steals: 4 (Kirkwood 2, Lewis 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PRINCETON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aririguzoh 36 3-7 4-7 5-7 3 3 10
Llewellyn 34 4-11 0-2 1-2 2 1 9
Wright 32 5-8 1-2 0-4 1 4 15
Schwieger 27 4-10 2-3 0-4 3 1 11
Friberg 25 2-6 0-0 0-4 2 1 6
Desrosiers 17 4-5 0-0 0-1 1 0 11
Morales 17 2-3 0-0 0-3 1 2 6
Evbuomwan 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Totals 200 25-53 7-14 6-26 14 12 70

Percentages: FG .472, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Wright 4-5, Desrosiers 3-3, Morales 2-2, Friberg 2-6, Llewellyn 1-3, Schwieger 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Evbuomwan 2, Wright).

Turnovers: 9 (Schwieger 3, Aririguzoh 2, Desrosiers, Llewellyn, Morales, Wright).

Steals: 6 (Wright 3, Aririguzoh, Friberg, Llewellyn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard 29 40 69
Princeton 33 37 70

A_3,590 (6,854).