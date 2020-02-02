https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/PRINCETON-70-HARVARD-69-15023259.php
PRINCETON 70, HARVARD 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|34
|6-12
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|12
|Bassey
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|4
|6
|Kirkwood
|31
|7-10
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|21
|Juzang
|30
|3-8
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|3
|10
|Djuricic
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|2
|5
|Baker
|13
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Haskett
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Ledlum
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Forbes
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Sakota
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|6-7
|4-30
|13
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .482, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Kirkwood 3-4, Juzang 2-5, Sakota 1-1, Haskett 1-2, Djuricic 1-3, Ledlum 1-3, Baker 0-2, Bassey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 3, Djuricic).
Turnovers: 10 (Kirkwood 3, Haskett 2, Lewis 2, Baker, Bassey, Ledlum).
Steals: 4 (Kirkwood 2, Lewis 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aririguzoh
|36
|3-7
|4-7
|5-7
|3
|3
|10
|Llewellyn
|34
|4-11
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|9
|Wright
|32
|5-8
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|15
|Schwieger
|27
|4-10
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|1
|11
|Friberg
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Desrosiers
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|11
|Morales
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Evbuomwan
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|7-14
|6-26
|14
|12
|70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Wright 4-5, Desrosiers 3-3, Morales 2-2, Friberg 2-6, Llewellyn 1-3, Schwieger 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Evbuomwan 2, Wright).
Turnovers: 9 (Schwieger 3, Aririguzoh 2, Desrosiers, Llewellyn, Morales, Wright).
Steals: 6 (Wright 3, Aririguzoh, Friberg, Llewellyn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harvard
|29
|40
|—
|69
|Princeton
|33
|37
|—
|70
A_3,590 (6,854).
