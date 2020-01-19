FG FT Reb
PRAIRIE VIEW Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrus 35 9-20 2-2 5-10 1 2 20
Patterson 33 2-11 4-10 0-5 0 1 8
Williams 31 2-7 6-7 0-1 2 2 10
Wiliams 24 1-3 2-2 1-8 4 2 4
Lister 18 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 5
Sneed 17 1-2 0-0 0-2 4 1 2
Cox 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Ellis 16 4-6 1-1 0-1 0 2 13
Henry 10 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Totals 200 22-57 15-22 7-31 11 15 64

Percentages: FG .386, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Ellis 4-6, Lister 1-3, Patterson 0-1, Wiliams 0-1, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrus 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Lister 2, Andrus, Cox, Ellis, Henry, Patterson, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Andrus 3, Williams 2, Cox, Patterson, Wiliams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GRAMBLING ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 35 3-9 4-4 0-4 3 2 10
D.Jackson 34 2-9 4-4 2-9 0 1 8
Bunch 33 7-11 0-3 8-9 0 1 14
Cunningham 31 5-8 0-0 1-3 1 3 11
Christon 23 3-9 0-1 0-4 2 6 8
Gaston 15 2-6 2-2 2-4 0 0 6
Moss 15 0-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Randolph 11 0-1 0-2 1-2 0 1 0
Munford 3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 10-16 14-38 6 15 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Christon 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, D.Jackson 0-2, Munford 0-2, Smith 0-3, Gaston 0-4, Moss 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bunch 3, D.Jackson, Randolph).

Turnovers: 13 (Cunningham 3, Gaston 3, Bunch 2, Christon 2, Smith 2, D.Jackson).

Steals: 2 (Bunch, Cunningham).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View 33 31 64
Grambling St. 28 29 57

A_1,506 (7,500).