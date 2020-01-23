FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Heath 38 4-11 4-4 0-2 3 3 16
Mitchell 36 3-6 4-5 2-3 1 0 12
Thornton 34 5-12 2-2 0-3 7 3 13
Jai.Hamilton 32 6-6 0-0 1-6 1 4 13
Popovic 30 5-12 2-2 0-2 0 3 12
Rishwain 16 2-4 0-0 0-2 3 2 6
Felder 14 0-1 0-0 4-6 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-52 12-13 7-24 15 16 72

Percentages: FG .481, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Heath 4-7, Rishwain 2-3, Mitchell 2-5, Jai.Hamilton 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Popovic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Popovic, Thornton).

Turnovers: 14 (Thornton 5, Felder 3, Jai.Hamilton 3, Heath, Mitchell, Popovic).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 2, Thornton 2, Felder, Heath, Jai.Hamilton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PITTSBURGH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 38 3-10 2-2 0-4 10 3 9
Toney 38 7-9 1-3 2-5 1 1 16
Champagnie 36 8-14 0-0 4-10 1 2 17
McGowens 31 5-14 4-5 2-2 3 3 14
E.Hamilton 20 2-2 1-2 1-4 0 4 5
Murphy 17 4-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 11
Brown 12 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 3 2
Coulibaly 8 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 30-57 8-12 11-29 16 18 74

Percentages: FG .526, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Murphy 3-3, Johnson 1-1, Toney 1-1, Champagnie 1-4, McGowens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Champagnie, Johnson).

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Brown 2, Champagnie 2, McGowens 2, Coulibaly, Toney).

Steals: 4 (McGowens 2, Champagnie, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College 33 39 72
Pittsburgh 28 46 74

