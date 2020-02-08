Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PENN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brodeur 38 7-13 10-12 0-3 5 1 24
Martz 24 4-7 0-0 0-4 1 3 11
Betley 22 3-7 0-0 0-7 1 0 8
Dingle 32 3-10 0-3 0-3 3 5 7
Goodman 37 7-10 2-2 0-5 5 2 16
Jerome 22 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Scott 20 4-4 0-1 1-4 3 2 8
Monroe 3 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Simmons 2 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-56 12-18 2-31 18 15 76

Percentages: FG .518, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Martz 3-5, Betley 2-6, Dingle 1-4, Goodman 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Brodeur 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brodeur 2, Betley).

Turnovers: 9 (Dingle 3, Brodeur 2, Goodman 2, Betley, Scott).

Steals: 4 (Scott 2, Dingle, Goodman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLUMBIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brumant 17 0-1 0-0 1-4 2 2 0
Nweke 19 3-9 0-1 1-7 0 2 6
Bibbs 28 2-4 1-2 2-5 0 3 6
Killingsworth 36 3-5 2-2 0-1 1 0 9
Smith 38 8-22 3-4 1-6 4 1 21
Forrest 33 4-14 5-6 0-6 1 3 14
Smoyer 16 1-2 0-0 3-5 0 2 2
Turner 13 4-5 0-0 0-2 0 4 9
Totals 200 25-62 11-15 8-36 8 17 67

Percentages: FG .403, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-5, Turner 1-1, Bibbs 1-2, Killingsworth 1-3, Forrest 1-6, Brumant 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brumant, Forrest, Nweke, Smoyer).

Turnovers: 10 (Smith 3, Bibbs 2, Turner 2, Brumant, Forrest, Nweke).

Steals: 4 (Turner 2, Bibbs, Nweke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn 31 45 76
Columbia 31 36 67

A_1,855 (2,500).