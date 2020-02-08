https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/PENN-76-COLUMBIA-67-15041137.php
PENN 76, COLUMBIA 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodeur
|38
|7-13
|10-12
|0-3
|5
|1
|24
|Martz
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|11
|Betley
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|0
|8
|Dingle
|32
|3-10
|0-3
|0-3
|3
|5
|7
|Goodman
|37
|7-10
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|2
|16
|Jerome
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Scott
|20
|4-4
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|2
|8
|Monroe
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|12-18
|2-31
|18
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .518, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Martz 3-5, Betley 2-6, Dingle 1-4, Goodman 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Brodeur 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brodeur 2, Betley).
Turnovers: 9 (Dingle 3, Brodeur 2, Goodman 2, Betley, Scott).
Steals: 4 (Scott 2, Dingle, Goodman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brumant
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|0
|Nweke
|19
|3-9
|0-1
|1-7
|0
|2
|6
|Bibbs
|28
|2-4
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|6
|Killingsworth
|36
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Smith
|38
|8-22
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|1
|21
|Forrest
|33
|4-14
|5-6
|0-6
|1
|3
|14
|Smoyer
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|2
|Turner
|13
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|9
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|11-15
|8-36
|8
|17
|67
Percentages: FG .403, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-5, Turner 1-1, Bibbs 1-2, Killingsworth 1-3, Forrest 1-6, Brumant 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brumant, Forrest, Nweke, Smoyer).
Turnovers: 10 (Smith 3, Bibbs 2, Turner 2, Brumant, Forrest, Nweke).
Steals: 4 (Turner 2, Bibbs, Nweke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Penn
|31
|45
|—
|76
|Columbia
|31
|36
|—
|67
A_1,855 (2,500).
