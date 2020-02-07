https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/PACIFIC-60-SAN-FRANCISCO-48-15037382.php
PACIFIC 60, SAN FRANCISCO 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tripp
|35
|4-16
|0-4
|5-20
|3
|2
|8
|Hampshire
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|3-10
|0
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|29
|2-8
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Moore
|25
|3-4
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|9
|Vereen
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Price-Noel
|22
|2-3
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Crockrell
|15
|5-10
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Fritz
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|2
|Bailey
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Chivichyan
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|13-21
|10-45
|6
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .407, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Price-Noel 2-2, Vereen 1-3, Tripp 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fritz, Hampshire, Tripp).
Turnovers: 11 (Tripp 3, Fritz 2, Jenkins 2, Moore 2, Price-Noel 2).
Steals: 2 (Jenkins, Tripp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kunen
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Lull
|34
|7-15
|0-1
|1-9
|0
|2
|15
|Bouyea
|30
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Minlend
|35
|4-12
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|13
|Ratinho
|31
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|6
|Shabazz
|18
|1-11
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|4
|7
|Raitanen
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Jurkatamm
|13
|0-0
|1-4
|1-6
|1
|3
|1
|Ryuny
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-58
|13-18
|5-30
|11
|19
|48
Percentages: FG .276, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 3-24, .125 (Minlend 2-7, Lull 1-3, Raitanen 0-1, Ryuny 0-1, Bouyea 0-2, Ratinho 0-3, Shabazz 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kunen 2, Jurkatamm, Lull, Minlend).
Turnovers: 5 (Bouyea 2, Jurkatamm, Kunen, Lull).
Steals: 7 (Minlend 3, Bouyea 2, Shabazz 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pacific
|29
|31
|—
|60
|San Francisco
|13
|35
|—
|48
.
