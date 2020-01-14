https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-14973697.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fournier
|40
|31.3
|270-573
|.471
|102-255
|125-151
|.828
|767
|19.2
|Vucevic
|29
|31.5
|214-477
|.449
|47-132
|70-89
|.787
|545
|18.8
|Gordon
|34
|31.1
|171-414
|.413
|36-132
|72-104
|.692
|450
|13.2
|Ross
|38
|25.4
|172-420
|.410
|79-239
|79-93
|.849
|502
|13.2
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|39
|26.9
|184-399
|.461
|18-68
|62-85
|.729
|448
|11.5
|Augustin
|39
|26.0
|128-326
|.393
|47-136
|114-130
|.877
|417
|10.7
|Bamba
|36
|15.3
|81-179
|.453
|22-68
|13-20
|.650
|197
|5.5
|Carter-Williams
|19
|16.3
|35-93
|.376
|7-30
|22-31
|.710
|99
|5.2
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Iwundu
|26
|17.1
|37-108
|.343
|6-28
|33-38
|.868
|113
|4.3
|Birch
|26
|21.8
|40-80
|.500
|0-1
|28-50
|.560
|108
|4.2
|Frazier
|11
|3.9
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.6
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Johnson
|2
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jefferson
|13
|4.8
|3-9
|.333
|0-0
|4-8
|.500
|10
|0.8
|Law
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|40
|240.0
|1521-3519
|.432
|408-1227
|700-907
|.772
|4150
|103.8
|OPPONENTS
|40
|240.0
|1549-3448
|.449
|468-1327
|574-759
|.756
|4140
|103.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fournier
|5
|98
|103
|2.6
|130
|3.3
|99
|0
|43
|77
|7
|Vucevic
|81
|250
|331
|11.4
|97
|3.3
|60
|0
|26
|37
|29
|Gordon
|59
|198
|257
|7.6
|93
|2.7
|66
|0
|23
|54
|20
|Ross
|9
|99
|108
|2.8
|32
|.8
|57
|0
|42
|37
|11
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|18
|106
|124
|3.2
|174
|4.5
|79
|0
|50
|78
|7
|Augustin
|15
|80
|95
|2.4
|184
|4.7
|44
|0
|27
|54
|1
|Bamba
|51
|134
|185
|5.1
|22
|.6
|68
|0
|14
|32
|47
|Carter-Williams
|18
|42
|60
|3.2
|38
|2.0
|27
|0
|20
|17
|8
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Iwundu
|17
|53
|70
|2.7
|25
|1.0
|38
|1
|14
|14
|8
|Birch
|49
|84
|133
|5.1
|28
|1.1
|57
|0
|14
|17
|18
|Frazier
|1
|3
|4
|.4
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|8
|12
|20
|1.5
|4
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|413
|1392
|1805
|45.1
|898
|22.5
|719
|1
|347
|516
|248
|OPPONENTS
|385
|1465
|1850
|46.2
|924
|23.1
|774
|1
|280
|607
|177
