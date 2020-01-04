https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-14949301.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fournier
|35
|31.0
|241-503
|.479
|92-221
|101-126
|.802
|675
|19.3
|Vucevic
|24
|31.4
|173-382
|.453
|37-105
|56-71
|.789
|439
|18.3
|Gordon
|30
|31.1
|150-368
|.408
|34-119
|65-93
|.699
|399
|13.3
|Ross
|33
|25.0
|150-364
|.412
|71-204
|64-75
|.853
|435
|13.2
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|34
|26.4
|154-337
|.457
|15-59
|57-77
|.740
|380
|11.2
|Augustin
|35
|26.1
|117-297
|.394
|41-121
|97-107
|.907
|372
|10.6
|Bamba
|31
|15.5
|73-164
|.445
|21-63
|12-18
|.667
|179
|5.8
|Carter-Williams
|19
|16.3
|35-93
|.376
|7-30
|22-31
|.710
|99
|5.2
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|21
|21.9
|33-67
|.493
|0-1
|19-38
|.500
|85
|4.0
|Iwundu
|21
|15.2
|23-75
|.307
|2-20
|25-28
|.893
|73
|3.5
|Magette
|5
|2.8
|3-8
|.375
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Frazier
|9
|4.0
|3-13
|.231
|2-5
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Jefferson
|10
|4.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-0
|2-6
|.333
|8
|0.8
|Johnson
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|240.0
|1332-3085
|.432
|361-1075
|597-776
|.769
|3622
|103.5
|OPPONENTS
|35
|240.0
|1361-3008
|.452
|415-1158
|506-670
|.755
|3643
|104.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fournier
|4
|90
|94
|2.7
|109
|3.1
|88
|0
|35
|70
|7
|Vucevic
|60
|197
|257
|10.7
|84
|3.5
|47
|0
|22
|27
|23
|Gordon
|51
|164
|215
|7.2
|86
|2.9
|63
|0
|18
|45
|19
|Ross
|9
|83
|92
|2.8
|31
|.9
|52
|0
|31
|33
|10
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|13
|86
|99
|2.9
|148
|4.4
|67
|0
|43
|64
|7
|Augustin
|14
|71
|85
|2.4
|169
|4.8
|40
|0
|27
|47
|1
|Bamba
|45
|119
|164
|5.3
|20
|.6
|58
|0
|9
|28
|41
|Carter-Williams
|18
|42
|60
|3.2
|38
|2.0
|27
|0
|20
|17
|8
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|40
|68
|108
|5.1
|24
|1.1
|48
|0
|11
|13
|16
|Iwundu
|12
|39
|51
|2.4
|19
|.9
|25
|1
|12
|11
|5
|Magette
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|2
|.4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Frazier
|1
|2
|3
|.3
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|8
|13
|1.3
|4
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|354
|1199
|1553
|44.4
|800
|22.9
|632
|1
|300
|445
|226
|OPPONENTS
|335
|1289
|1624
|46.4
|814
|23.3
|681
|1
|242
|536
|156
View Comments