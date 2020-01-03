https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-14948487.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fournier
|34
|31.1
|236-493
|.479
|90-217
|98-123
|.797
|660
|19.4
|Vucevic
|23
|31.3
|166-365
|.455
|35-99
|52-67
|.776
|419
|18.2
|Gordon
|29
|31.1
|143-354
|.404
|33-113
|64-91
|.703
|383
|13.2
|Ross
|32
|25.0
|143-351
|.407
|65-194
|59-68
|.868
|410
|12.8
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|33
|26.2
|152-330
|.461
|15-56
|55-75
|.733
|374
|11.3
|Augustin
|34
|26.0
|115-287
|.401
|40-118
|93-103
|.903
|363
|10.7
|Bamba
|30
|15.5
|71-159
|.447
|21-61
|11-17
|.647
|174
|5.8
|Carter-Williams
|19
|16.3
|35-93
|.376
|7-30
|22-31
|.710
|99
|5.2
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|20
|21.8
|33-67
|.493
|0-1
|17-36
|.472
|83
|4.2
|Iwundu
|20
|14.9
|22-70
|.314
|1-19
|21-24
|.875
|66
|3.3
|Magette
|5
|2.8
|3-8
|.375
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Frazier
|9
|4.0
|3-13
|.231
|2-5
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Jefferson
|10
|4.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-0
|2-6
|.333
|8
|0.8
|Johnson
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|34
|240.0
|1299-3004
|.432
|348-1040
|571-747
|.764
|3517
|103.4
|OPPONENTS
|34
|240.0
|1331-2928
|.455
|408-1121
|488-647
|.754
|3558
|104.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fournier
|4
|88
|92
|2.7
|106
|3.1
|84
|0
|35
|69
|6
|Vucevic
|57
|189
|246
|10.7
|77
|3.3
|46
|0
|22
|25
|22
|Gordon
|51
|156
|207
|7.1
|83
|2.9
|59
|0
|18
|44
|19
|Ross
|9
|81
|90
|2.8
|31
|1.0
|50
|0
|29
|33
|10
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|13
|85
|98
|3.0
|145
|4.4
|67
|0
|37
|62
|7
|Augustin
|14
|69
|83
|2.4
|162
|4.8
|39
|0
|25
|44
|1
|Bamba
|43
|110
|153
|5.1
|20
|.7
|57
|0
|9
|28
|40
|Carter-Williams
|18
|42
|60
|3.2
|38
|2.0
|27
|0
|20
|17
|8
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|40
|67
|107
|5.4
|22
|1.1
|46
|0
|11
|13
|15
|Iwundu
|10
|35
|45
|2.2
|19
|1.0
|23
|1
|11
|10
|5
|Magette
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|2
|.4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Frazier
|1
|2
|3
|.3
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|8
|13
|1.3
|4
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|347
|1162
|1509
|44.4
|775
|22.8
|615
|1
|289
|434
|222
|OPPONENTS
|325
|1250
|1575
|46.3
|798
|23.5
|661
|1
|235
|518
|154
