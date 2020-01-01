AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fournier 33 30.9 229-477 .480 88-211 96-120 .800 642 19.5
Vucevic 22 31.4 158-345 .458 32-93 51-65 .785 399 18.1
Gordon 29 31.1 143-354 .404 33-113 64-91 .703 383 13.2
Ross 31 25.1 137-341 .402 62-188 59-68 .868 395 12.7
Isaac 31 30.5 148-320 .463 30-91 56-73 .767 382 12.3
Fultz 32 26.3 146-318 .459 14-53 52-71 .732 358 11.2
Augustin 33 25.8 108-272 .397 38-112 84-93 .903 338 10.2
Bamba 29 15.5 68-153 .444 20-58 11-17 .647 167 5.8
Carter-Williams 19 16.3 35-93 .376 7-30 22-31 .710 99 5.2
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 19 21.5 30-64 .469 0-1 16-34 .471 76 4.0
Iwundu 19 14.5 18-63 .286 1-18 19-22 .864 56 2.9
Magette 4 3.0 3-7 .429 0-0 1-2 .500 7 1.8
Frazier 8 2.9 3-11 .273 2-4 1-2 .500 9 1.1
Jefferson 9 3.0 3-5 .600 0-0 0-2 .000 6 0.7
Johnson 1 3.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 240.0 1254-2909 .431 336-1008 551-720 .765 3395 102.9
OPPONENTS 33 240.0 1298-2841 .457 399-1090 462-616 .750 3457 104.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fournier 4 84 88 2.7 106 3.2 80 0 33 65 5
Vucevic 55 179 234 10.6 75 3.4 44 0 21 24 22
Gordon 51 156 207 7.1 83 2.9 59 0 18 44 19
Ross 9 81 90 2.9 31 1.0 49 0 28 32 9
Isaac 56 165 221 7.1 44 1.4 79 0 49 47 78
Fultz 12 82 94 2.9 137 4.3 64 0 35 61 7
Augustin 14 66 80 2.4 153 4.6 37 0 23 43 1
Bamba 43 104 147 5.1 19 .7 55 0 9 28 39
Carter-Williams 18 42 60 3.2 38 2.0 27 0 20 17 8
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 36 61 97 5.1 20 1.1 46 0 11 13 14
Iwundu 9 30 39 2.1 18 .9 20 1 10 9 5
Magette 1 2 3 .8 2 .5 0 0 2 3 0
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 3 0 1 1 0
Jefferson 3 4 7 .8 2 .2 4 0 0 2 1
Johnson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 336 1121 1457 44.2 750 22.7 594 1 278 425 216
OPPONENTS 316 1213 1529 46.3 780 23.6 638 1 230 505 150