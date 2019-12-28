https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-14935939.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fournier
|31
|30.7
|211-440
|.480
|82-198
|93-115
|.809
|597
|19.3
|Vucevic
|20
|31.2
|139-310
|.448
|25-79
|48-61
|.787
|351
|17.6
|Gordon
|28
|31.5
|141-345
|.409
|32-109
|64-91
|.703
|378
|13.5
|Ross
|29
|24.9
|132-323
|.409
|61-180
|57-66
|.864
|382
|13.2
|Isaac
|29
|30.5
|134-294
|.456
|29-86
|53-66
|.803
|350
|12.1
|Fultz
|30
|26.1
|144-301
|.478
|14-51
|49-67
|.731
|351
|11.7
|Augustin
|31
|25.7
|100-256
|.391
|35-106
|74-82
|.902
|309
|10.0
|Bamba
|28
|15.6
|67-149
|.450
|20-55
|10-15
|.667
|164
|5.9
|Carter-Williams
|19
|16.3
|35-93
|.376
|7-30
|22-31
|.710
|99
|5.2
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|18
|21.8
|30-61
|.492
|0-1
|14-30
|.467
|74
|4.1
|Iwundu
|17
|13.7
|16-55
|.291
|1-13
|17-20
|.850
|50
|2.9
|Magette
|3
|3.3
|2-6
|.333
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|1.7
|Frazier
|6
|2.8
|3-10
|.300
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|8
|1.3
|Jefferson
|7
|2.7
|3-4
|.750
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|6
|0.9
|Johnson
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|240.0
|1182-2733
|.432
|317-948
|521-677
|.770
|3202
|103.3
|OPPONENTS
|31
|240.0
|1216-2676
|.454
|377-1024
|436-581
|.750
|3245
|104.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fournier
|4
|79
|83
|2.7
|102
|3.3
|72
|0
|31
|58
|5
|Vucevic
|54
|166
|220
|11.0
|70
|3.5
|39
|0
|16
|23
|20
|Gordon
|51
|154
|205
|7.3
|83
|3.0
|59
|0
|18
|43
|17
|Ross
|8
|76
|84
|2.9
|27
|.9
|47
|0
|27
|32
|8
|Isaac
|46
|157
|203
|7.0
|40
|1.4
|74
|0
|39
|45
|75
|Fultz
|12
|72
|84
|2.8
|126
|4.2
|60
|0
|34
|58
|7
|Augustin
|13
|61
|74
|2.4
|143
|4.6
|34
|0
|20
|40
|1
|Bamba
|42
|102
|144
|5.1
|17
|.6
|55
|0
|9
|28
|37
|Carter-Williams
|18
|42
|60
|3.2
|38
|2.0
|27
|0
|20
|17
|8
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|35
|59
|94
|5.2
|19
|1.1
|44
|0
|10
|13
|13
|Iwundu
|8
|25
|33
|1.9
|16
|.9
|16
|1
|9
|7
|4
|Magette
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Frazier
|1
|1
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|3
|4
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|320
|1063
|1383
|44.6
|707
|22.8
|560
|1
|253
|405
|203
|OPPONENTS
|291
|1128
|1419
|45.8
|729
|23.5
|605
|1
|216
|459
|141
