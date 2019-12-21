AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fournier 29 30.6 201-422 .476 80-189 87-106 .821 569 19.6
Vucevic 18 31.1 123-277 .444 21-70 47-56 .839 314 17.4
Gordon 26 31.4 128-315 .406 30-102 57-81 .704 343 13.2
Ross 27 24.5 119-294 .405 53-161 48-57 .842 339 12.6
Isaac 27 30.4 127-279 .455 29-84 50-62 .806 333 12.3
Fultz 28 26.0 133-280 .475 11-44 48-63 .762 325 11.6
Augustin 29 25.9 98-246 .398 34-104 73-81 .901 303 10.4
Bamba 27 15.5 65-146 .445 20-54 10-15 .667 160 5.9
Carter-Williams 19 16.3 35-93 .376 7-30 22-31 .710 99 5.2
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 17 22.2 28-58 .483 0-1 13-26 .500 69 4.1
Iwundu 15 13.4 16-48 .333 1-13 17-20 .850 50 3.3
Magette 3 3.3 2-6 .333 0-0 1-2 .500 5 1.7
Frazier 6 2.8 3-10 .300 2-4 0-0 .000 8 1.3
Jefferson 7 2.7 3-4 .750 0-0 0-2 .000 6 0.9
Johnson 1 3.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 29 240.0 1106-2564 .431 297-892 492-631 .780 3001 103.5
OPPONENTS 29 240.0 1146-2501 .458 354-958 407-545 .747 3053 105.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fournier 4 73 77 2.7 94 3.2 66 0 27 55 5
Vucevic 49 152 201 11.2 61 3.4 35 0 16 22 18
Gordon 47 136 183 7.0 76 2.9 54 0 17 37 13
Ross 8 65 73 2.7 27 1.0 47 0 25 29 8
Isaac 43 145 188 7.0 35 1.3 66 0 34 42 69
Fultz 12 63 75 2.7 116 4.1 57 0 34 50 6
Augustin 12 59 71 2.4 137 4.7 32 0 20 39 1
Bamba 41 101 142 5.3 16 .6 55 0 9 28 33
Carter-Williams 18 42 60 3.2 38 2.0 27 0 20 17 8
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 33 57 90 5.3 18 1.1 41 0 10 11 13
Iwundu 8 22 30 2.0 14 .9 11 1 7 6 3
Magette 1 2 3 1.0 2 .7 0 0 2 3 0
Frazier 1 1 2 .3 1 .2 3 0 0 0 0
Jefferson 3 4 7 1.0 2 .3 3 0 0 2 0
Johnson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 304 985 1289 44.4 658 22.7 524 1 239 376 185
OPPONENTS 273 1054 1327 45.8 686 23.7 566 1 199 426 133