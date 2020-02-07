https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-15038024.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|51
|35.6
|360-782
|.460
|61-181
|211-258
|.818
|992
|19.5
|Schroder
|50
|31.2
|360-758
|.475
|104-268
|142-171
|.830
|966
|19.3
|Gallinari
|43
|30.6
|253-573
|.442
|129-315
|186-206
|.903
|821
|19.1
|Paul
|50
|31.6
|297-623
|.477
|79-222
|178-198
|.899
|851
|17.0
|Adams
|45
|26.7
|200-335
|.597
|0-1
|83-143
|.580
|483
|10.7
|Noel
|42
|19.1
|140-205
|.683
|1-3
|66-82
|.805
|347
|8.3
|Diallo
|30
|19.5
|84-189
|.444
|5-28
|26-39
|.667
|199
|6.6
|Dort
|16
|20.9
|35-84
|.417
|13-41
|16-22
|.727
|99
|6.2
|Nader
|35
|15.6
|73-156
|.468
|29-80
|30-37
|.811
|205
|5.9
|Ferguson
|37
|25.6
|66-166
|.398
|41-128
|9-11
|.818
|182
|4.9
|Muscala
|35
|12.8
|54-140
|.386
|37-107
|18-22
|.818
|163
|4.7
|Bazley
|51
|17.5
|86-227
|.379
|30-100
|31-45
|.689
|233
|4.6
|Burton
|30
|8.5
|34-93
|.366
|7-39
|6-12
|.500
|81
|2.7
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|6
|2.2
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|242.0
|2047-4352
|.470
|537-1523
|1005-1250
|.804
|5636
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|51
|242.0
|2094-4593
|.456
|575-1672
|734-927
|.792
|5497
|107.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|281
|318
|6.2
|163
|3.2
|87
|0
|62
|101
|34
|Schroder
|17
|178
|195
|3.9
|208
|4.2
|109
|0
|33
|132
|12
|Gallinari
|29
|214
|243
|5.7
|98
|2.3
|52
|0
|29
|58
|4
|Paul
|17
|234
|251
|5.0
|330
|6.6
|117
|0
|80
|104
|6
|Adams
|150
|265
|415
|9.2
|117
|2.6
|85
|0
|30
|65
|50
|Noel
|71
|151
|222
|5.3
|49
|1.2
|103
|0
|46
|44
|64
|Diallo
|24
|82
|106
|3.5
|18
|.6
|67
|0
|25
|31
|6
|Dort
|6
|15
|21
|1.3
|12
|.8
|45
|0
|14
|12
|1
|Nader
|10
|41
|51
|1.5
|24
|.7
|45
|0
|13
|29
|12
|Ferguson
|20
|41
|61
|1.6
|34
|.9
|117
|0
|21
|26
|12
|Muscala
|11
|74
|85
|2.4
|31
|.9
|44
|0
|7
|13
|8
|Bazley
|21
|172
|193
|3.8
|29
|.6
|45
|0
|19
|40
|35
|Burton
|5
|34
|39
|1.3
|10
|.3
|26
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|419
|1789
|2208
|43.3
|1129
|22.1
|948
|0
|383
|701
|253
|OPPONENTS
|525
|1733
|2258
|44.3
|1168
|22.9
|1166
|2
|347
|721
|214
