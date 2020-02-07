Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 51 35.6 360-782 .460 61-181 211-258 .818 992 19.5
Schroder 50 31.2 360-758 .475 104-268 142-171 .830 966 19.3
Gallinari 43 30.6 253-573 .442 129-315 186-206 .903 821 19.1
Paul 50 31.6 297-623 .477 79-222 178-198 .899 851 17.0
Adams 45 26.7 200-335 .597 0-1 83-143 .580 483 10.7
Noel 42 19.1 140-205 .683 1-3 66-82 .805 347 8.3
Diallo 30 19.5 84-189 .444 5-28 26-39 .667 199 6.6
Dort 16 20.9 35-84 .417 13-41 16-22 .727 99 6.2
Nader 35 15.6 73-156 .468 29-80 30-37 .811 205 5.9
Ferguson 37 25.6 66-166 .398 41-128 9-11 .818 182 4.9
Muscala 35 12.8 54-140 .386 37-107 18-22 .818 163 4.7
Bazley 51 17.5 86-227 .379 30-100 31-45 .689 233 4.6
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 51 242.0 2047-4352 .470 537-1523 1005-1250 .804 5636 110.5
OPPONENTS 51 242.0 2094-4593 .456 575-1672 734-927 .792 5497 107.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 37 281 318 6.2 163 3.2 87 0 62 101 34
Schroder 17 178 195 3.9 208 4.2 109 0 33 132 12
Gallinari 29 214 243 5.7 98 2.3 52 0 29 58 4
Paul 17 234 251 5.0 330 6.6 117 0 80 104 6
Adams 150 265 415 9.2 117 2.6 85 0 30 65 50
Noel 71 151 222 5.3 49 1.2 103 0 46 44 64
Diallo 24 82 106 3.5 18 .6 67 0 25 31 6
Dort 6 15 21 1.3 12 .8 45 0 14 12 1
Nader 10 41 51 1.5 24 .7 45 0 13 29 12
Ferguson 20 41 61 1.6 34 .9 117 0 21 26 12
Muscala 11 74 85 2.4 31 .9 44 0 7 13 8
Bazley 21 172 193 3.8 29 .6 45 0 19 40 35
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 419 1789 2208 43.3 1129 22.1 948 0 383 701 253
OPPONENTS 525 1733 2258 44.3 1168 22.9 1166 2 347 721 214