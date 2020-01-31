Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 49 35.6 346-749 .462 59-171 206-252 .817 957 19.5
Gallinari 41 30.6 239-545 .439 126-304 175-193 .907 779 19.0
Schroder 48 31.2 342-722 .474 99-256 129-155 .832 912 19.0
Paul 48 31.6 286-598 .478 76-213 171-191 .895 819 17.1
Adams 43 26.8 194-324 .599 0-1 81-140 .579 469 10.9
Noel 40 19.0 132-193 .684 1-2 66-82 .805 331 8.3
Diallo 29 19.8 84-186 .452 5-27 26-39 .667 199 6.9
Dort 14 20.8 30-69 .435 12-35 15-20 .750 87 6.2
Nader 33 15.8 71-151 .470 28-77 28-35 .800 198 6.0
Ferguson 36 26.0 66-166 .398 41-128 9-11 .818 182 5.1
Muscala 35 12.8 54-140 .386 37-107 18-22 .818 163 4.7
Bazley 49 17.6 84-217 .387 29-96 28-42 .667 225 4.6
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 242.0 1967-4174 .471 521-1466 961-1198 .802 5416 110.5
OPPONENTS 49 242.0 2017-4428 .456 551-1610 702-887 .791 5287 107.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 34 265 299 6.1 156 3.2 81 0 60 98 31
Gallinari 29 205 234 5.7 97 2.4 51 0 28 56 4
Schroder 15 171 186 3.9 196 4.1 106 0 30 127 11
Paul 16 226 242 5.0 313 6.5 112 0 76 101 6
Adams 145 257 402 9.3 112 2.6 78 0 28 60 49
Noel 66 146 212 5.3 45 1.1 99 0 44 43 62
Diallo 24 80 104 3.6 18 .6 63 0 25 30 6
Dort 4 13 17 1.2 12 .9 40 0 10 10 1
Nader 10 41 51 1.5 24 .7 43 0 11 28 10
Ferguson 20 40 60 1.7 34 .9 116 0 21 26 12
Muscala 11 74 85 2.4 31 .9 44 0 7 13 8
Bazley 19 169 188 3.8 28 .6 44 0 17 39 34
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 399 1728 2127 43.4 1082 22.1 909 0 361 675 243
OPPONENTS 505 1668 2173 44.3 1117 22.8 1117 2 337 681 206