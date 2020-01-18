https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-14985997.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|42
|35.5
|304-649
|.468
|53-151
|175-211
|.829
|836
|19.9
|Gallinari
|36
|30.5
|210-480
|.438
|110-269
|154-171
|.901
|684
|19.0
|Schroder
|41
|30.9
|285-613
|.465
|78-220
|103-125
|.824
|751
|18.3
|Paul
|42
|31.9
|241-510
|.473
|67-186
|141-157
|.898
|690
|16.4
|Adams
|38
|27.7
|187-303
|.617
|0-1
|73-128
|.570
|447
|11.8
|Noel
|35
|18.5
|105-159
|.660
|1-1
|60-74
|.811
|271
|7.7
|Diallo
|22
|19.2
|65-151
|.430
|5-22
|23-36
|.639
|158
|7.2
|Nader
|32
|16.3
|71-151
|.470
|28-77
|28-35
|.800
|198
|6.2
|Ferguson
|36
|26.0
|66-166
|.398
|41-128
|9-11
|.818
|182
|5.1
|Muscala
|28
|12.4
|39-113
|.345
|24-84
|15-18
|.833
|117
|4.2
|Bazley
|42
|16.8
|64-177
|.362
|27-86
|18-28
|.643
|173
|4.1
|Dort
|7
|16.4
|8-25
|.320
|1-14
|6-10
|.600
|23
|3.3
|Burton
|24
|7.9
|21-67
|.313
|5-32
|4-7
|.571
|51
|2.1
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|3
|3.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|242.4
|1671-3583
|.466
|441-1280
|812-1015
|.800
|4595
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|42
|242.4
|1726-3776
|.457
|465-1329
|621-775
|.801
|4538
|108.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|29
|210
|239
|5.7
|130
|3.1
|69
|0
|51
|81
|19
|Gallinari
|22
|178
|200
|5.6
|83
|2.3
|48
|0
|24
|48
|4
|Schroder
|13
|144
|157
|3.8
|154
|3.8
|94
|0
|27
|116
|10
|Paul
|14
|196
|210
|5.0
|272
|6.5
|100
|0
|67
|87
|5
|Adams
|135
|244
|379
|10.0
|102
|2.7
|68
|0
|27
|56
|44
|Noel
|59
|120
|179
|5.1
|42
|1.2
|88
|0
|37
|35
|55
|Diallo
|20
|52
|72
|3.3
|13
|.6
|49
|0
|22
|21
|5
|Nader
|10
|41
|51
|1.6
|24
|.8
|42
|0
|11
|28
|10
|Ferguson
|20
|40
|60
|1.7
|34
|.9
|116
|0
|21
|26
|12
|Muscala
|11
|59
|70
|2.5
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|6
|11
|6
|Bazley
|15
|134
|149
|3.5
|21
|.5
|40
|0
|15
|37
|28
|Dort
|1
|9
|10
|1.4
|3
|.4
|18
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Burton
|5
|26
|31
|1.3
|9
|.4
|21
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|355
|1460
|1815
|43.2
|918
|21.9
|792
|0
|313
|583
|203
|OPPONENTS
|433
|1445
|1878
|44.7
|959
|22.8
|955
|2
|291
|596
|173
