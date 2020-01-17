AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 41 35.4 299-636 .470 51-145 169-205 .824 818 20.0
Gallinari 35 30.4 203-465 .437 103-257 148-164 .902 657 18.8
Schroder 40 30.7 279-597 .467 75-209 100-122 .820 733 18.3
Paul 41 31.9 235-500 .470 65-180 141-157 .898 676 16.5
Adams 38 27.7 187-303 .617 0-1 73-128 .570 447 11.8
Noel 34 18.4 101-153 .660 0-0 59-73 .808 261 7.7
Diallo 21 19.0 60-139 .432 4-18 23-35 .657 147 7.0
Nader 32 16.3 71-151 .470 28-77 28-35 .800 198 6.2
Ferguson 35 26.5 66-166 .398 41-128 9-11 .818 182 5.2
Bazley 41 16.9 62-173 .358 27-86 18-28 .643 169 4.1
Muscala 27 11.9 37-108 .343 22-79 15-18 .833 111 4.1
Dort 7 16.4 8-25 .320 1-14 6-10 .600 23 3.3
Burton 23 8.0 21-64 .328 5-31 4-7 .571 51 2.2
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 3 3.0 0-4 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 41 242.4 1634-3499 .467 423-1234 796-997 .798 4487 109.4
OPPONENTS 41 242.4 1685-3692 .456 451-1293 602-751 .802 4423 107.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 29 205 234 5.7 122 3.0 65 0 50 80 19
Gallinari 20 174 194 5.5 79 2.3 48 0 23 46 4
Schroder 13 137 150 3.8 146 3.7 90 0 27 114 10
Paul 14 193 207 5.0 266 6.5 97 0 67 85 5
Adams 135 244 379 10.0 102 2.7 68 0 27 56 44
Noel 57 116 173 5.1 42 1.2 85 0 36 35 52
Diallo 18 48 66 3.1 13 .6 47 0 21 20 5
Nader 10 41 51 1.6 24 .8 42 0 11 28 10
Ferguson 20 40 60 1.7 34 1.0 116 0 21 26 12
Bazley 15 134 149 3.6 19 .5 39 0 15 36 27
Muscala 11 57 68 2.5 24 .9 31 0 6 10 6
Dort 1 9 10 1.4 3 .4 18 0 2 3 0
Burton 5 26 31 1.3 9 .4 20 0 3 6 4
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .7 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 349 1431 1780 43.4 889 21.7 772 0 309 573 198
OPPONENTS 427 1406 1833 44.7 933 22.8 932 2 287 585 170