AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 36 35.4 261-564 .463 45-130 144-180 .800 711 19.8
Schroder 35 30.5 247-524 .471 63-177 94-116 .810 651 18.6
Gallinari 31 30.4 173-409 .423 89-227 122-137 .891 557 18.0
Paul 36 31.8 202-434 .465 56-153 128-142 .901 588 16.3
Adams 33 28.1 166-272 .610 0-1 63-113 .558 395 12.0
Diallo 16 20.6 55-117 .470 2-15 18-27 .667 130 8.1
Noel 34 18.4 101-153 .660 0-0 59-73 .808 261 7.7
Nader 28 16.8 63-135 .467 27-71 26-33 .788 179 6.4
Ferguson 30 26.4 55-142 .387 36-111 7-9 .778 153 5.1
Bazley 36 17.1 54-152 .355 25-78 17-26 .654 150 4.2
Dort 7 16.4 8-25 .320 1-14 6-10 .600 23 3.3
Muscala 22 10.0 22-71 .310 15-54 9-10 .900 68 3.1
Burton 19 8.2 17-51 .333 5-25 3-5 .600 42 2.2
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Patton 2 4.5 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Hervey 2 4.0 0-4 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 36 242.1 1426-3061 .466 364-1062 699-885 .790 3915 108.8
OPPONENTS 36 242.1 1470-3230 .455 387-1122 542-675 .803 3869 107.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 25 168 193 5.4 101 2.8 61 0 43 70 16
Schroder 11 120 131 3.7 129 3.7 77 0 24 100 10
Gallinari 18 155 173 5.6 68 2.2 40 0 21 42 4
Paul 12 169 181 5.0 236 6.6 87 0 55 74 5
Adams 124 208 332 10.1 89 2.7 66 0 20 49 40
Diallo 16 39 55 3.4 12 .8 39 0 20 16 5
Noel 57 116 173 5.1 42 1.2 85 0 36 35 52
Nader 8 38 46 1.6 18 .6 38 0 9 25 10
Ferguson 19 36 55 1.8 27 .9 102 0 17 21 7
Bazley 13 124 137 3.8 18 .5 37 0 14 32 23
Dort 1 9 10 1.4 3 .4 18 0 2 3 0
Muscala 8 34 42 1.9 15 .7 25 0 4 6 3
Burton 4 21 25 1.3 6 .3 17 0 1 5 3
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Patton 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 4 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 316 1242 1558 43.3 768 21.3 698 0 266 501 178
OPPONENTS 382 1233 1615 44.9 821 22.8 825 2 252 513 151