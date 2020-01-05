AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 35 35.3 255-551 .463 45-127 142-175 .811 697 19.9
Schroder 34 30.3 239-509 .470 62-174 90-109 .826 630 18.5
Gallinari 30 30.4 169-397 .426 86-219 115-128 .898 539 18.0
Paul 35 31.8 196-418 .469 52-145 126-140 .900 570 16.3
Adams 32 27.8 157-258 .609 0-1 57-105 .543 371 11.6
Diallo 15 20.7 52-109 .477 2-15 18-27 .667 124 8.3
Noel 34 18.4 101-153 .660 0-0 59-73 .808 261 7.7
Nader 28 16.8 63-135 .467 27-71 26-33 .788 179 6.4
Ferguson 29 26.6 53-137 .387 34-107 7-9 .778 147 5.1
Bazley 35 17.1 53-148 .358 24-77 17-26 .654 147 4.2
Dort 7 16.4 8-25 .320 1-14 6-10 .600 23 3.3
Muscala 21 9.9 21-69 .304 14-52 9-10 .900 65 3.1
Burton 19 8.2 17-51 .333 5-25 3-5 .600 42 2.2
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Patton 2 4.5 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Hervey 2 4.0 0-4 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 35 242.1 1386-2972 .466 352-1033 678-854 .794 3802 108.6
OPPONENTS 35 242.1 1424-3140 .454 374-1096 527-657 .802 3749 107.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 23 161 184 5.3 99 2.8 60 0 43 70 16
Schroder 10 119 129 3.8 125 3.7 74 0 24 97 10
Gallinari 17 149 166 5.5 66 2.2 39 0 20 42 4
Paul 11 162 173 4.9 230 6.6 82 0 54 70 5
Adams 115 202 317 9.9 88 2.8 65 0 20 48 38
Diallo 16 38 54 3.6 11 .7 35 0 20 14 4
Noel 57 116 173 5.1 42 1.2 85 0 36 35 52
Nader 8 38 46 1.6 18 .6 38 0 9 25 10
Ferguson 19 36 55 1.9 27 .9 99 0 16 21 7
Bazley 13 120 133 3.8 18 .5 36 0 14 30 23
Dort 1 9 10 1.4 3 .4 18 0 2 3 0
Muscala 8 33 41 2.0 14 .7 22 0 4 6 3
Burton 4 21 25 1.3 6 .3 17 0 1 5 3
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Patton 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 4 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 302 1209 1511 43.2 751 21.5 676 0 263 488 175
OPPONENTS 373 1200 1573 44.9 790 22.6 797 2 248 503 151