Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|33
|35.3
|236-519
|.455
|43-120
|137-169
|.811
|652
|19.8
|Schroder
|32
|30.2
|224-480
|.467
|57-166
|84-101
|.832
|589
|18.4
|Gallinari
|28
|30.5
|158-361
|.438
|78-198
|113-126
|.897
|507
|18.1
|Paul
|33
|31.8
|185-395
|.468
|52-139
|125-138
|.906
|547
|16.6
|Adams
|30
|27.7
|150-243
|.617
|0-1
|47-92
|.511
|347
|11.6
|Diallo
|13
|21.2
|47-96
|.490
|2-14
|13-20
|.650
|109
|8.4
|Noel
|32
|18.7
|99-149
|.664
|0-0
|55-69
|.797
|253
|7.9
|Nader
|26
|17.9
|62-133
|.466
|26-69
|26-33
|.788
|176
|6.8
|Ferguson
|27
|26.5
|47-125
|.376
|31-98
|7-9
|.778
|132
|4.9
|Bazley
|33
|17.2
|46-134
|.343
|22-74
|15-22
|.682
|129
|3.9
|Dort
|7
|16.4
|8-25
|.320
|1-14
|6-10
|.600
|23
|3.3
|Muscala
|20
|10.0
|19-65
|.292
|12-48
|9-10
|.900
|59
|3.0
|Burton
|18
|8.6
|17-50
|.340
|5-24
|3-5
|.600
|42
|2.3
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Patton
|2
|4.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Hervey
|2
|4.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|242.3
|1300-2787
|.466
|329-971
|643-808
|.796
|3572
|108.2
|OPPONENTS
|33
|242.3
|1345-2963
|.454
|347-1035
|503-628
|.801
|3540
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|23
|147
|170
|5.2
|94
|2.8
|57
|0
|40
|67
|14
|Schroder
|10
|116
|126
|3.9
|119
|3.7
|70
|0
|22
|95
|10
|Gallinari
|14
|142
|156
|5.6
|61
|2.2
|39
|0
|20
|41
|4
|Paul
|11
|150
|161
|4.9
|215
|6.5
|78
|0
|52
|65
|5
|Adams
|103
|189
|292
|9.7
|81
|2.7
|60
|0
|19
|46
|36
|Diallo
|14
|33
|47
|3.6
|10
|.8
|31
|0
|19
|14
|4
|Noel
|52
|110
|162
|5.1
|40
|1.3
|82
|0
|36
|35
|48
|Nader
|8
|38
|46
|1.8
|18
|.7
|38
|0
|9
|25
|10
|Ferguson
|18
|35
|53
|2.0
|26
|1.0
|94
|0
|14
|20
|6
|Bazley
|11
|112
|123
|3.7
|17
|.5
|35
|0
|12
|30
|22
|Dort
|1
|9
|10
|1.4
|3
|.4
|18
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Muscala
|7
|33
|40
|2.0
|14
|.7
|21
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Burton
|4
|21
|25
|1.4
|6
|.3
|17
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Patton
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|276
|1140
|1416
|42.9
|708
|21.5
|646
|0
|250
|472
|165
|OPPONENTS
|350
|1136
|1486
|45.0
|749
|22.7
|749
|2
|243
|479
|143
